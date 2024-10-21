‘Go to Walmart, go to Walgreens, go to Target, go to CVS, go on Amazon’: Customer shares how to treat acne—without a prescription

TikTok user Nina (@ninaghoulina) recently went viral after sharing a simple alternative to a commonly prescribed acne and anti-aging treatment, Tretinoin.

Her video has already garnered over 3.9 million views, as she breaks down the benefits of using Adapalene instead—an over-the-counter retinoid available at places like Walmart, Walgreens, and Target.

“If you think that you need to get a prescription for Tretinoin to get rid of your sun spots or reverse aging or get rid of acne, you’re wrong,” Nina says, kicking off her video.

Anticipating doubt from her audience, she reassures them.

“Why should I use Adapalene? Don’t worry, I have notes,” she says, showing her notebook to the camera.

Why does the TikToker recommend Adapalene?

Nina explains that Adapalene gel at 0.1% has been proven to work as effectively as 0.025% Tretinoin for acne treatment. “It’s just on the shelves,” she exclaims.

According to Nina, applying Adapalene is just like using Tretinoin.

“You’re going to take a pea size… and you’re going to apply it to the entire face,” she advises. “I do this personally on a clean face, not wet but dry at nighttime.”

Nina also notes that Adapalene can help with other issues.

“It can help with pigmentation disorders like melasma and sunspots,” she explains. “This is just sitting at your local store without a prescription.”

To help her viewers save money, Nina researched prices across different brands and found three that are widely available.

She says, “AcneFree charges $9.97 for 0.5 ounces, Differin charges $14.99, and PanOxyl is $11.98.”

“Really your choice… I would go with the cheapest one,” she advises, showing the one she bought at Walmart.

Nina wraps up her video by speaking to those who struggle with acne or pigmentation issues.

“If you have Melasma, acne… or you have a teenager at home that maybe refuses to go to the dermatologist,” she says with a smile, before signing off with, “I love you. Goodbye.”

What do experts say?

According to several medical blogs, adapalene is a retinoid most commonly used to treat acne or other skin issues. And it has proven to be effective.

In fact, a study published in 2018 looked at the efficacy of adapalene 0.3% gel in treating acne scars—a symptom that’s notoriously hard to get rid of.

It found that after 24 weeks of consistent use, the subjects of the study saw improvements in skin texture and atrophic scars. “Subjects were satisfied with the treatment and reported improvements in quality of life,” they write.

However, despite the evidence and tips found online, it’s always a good idea to contact a dermatologist before introducing a new ingredient in your routine.

Viewers are adapalene believers

In the comments, users were aware of the ingredient, while others were thankful for Nina sharing the PSA.

“Pharmacist here. This used to be Rx just like tretinoin,” wrote one user. “For us older ladies, combining this with a retinol (over the counter) can boost the benefits (more like the 0.05% or 0.1% tretinoin.)”

“My dermatologist told me to buy adapalene so I didn’t have to go through the hassle of prescriptions and fees!” said another. “And it’s amazing!!”

“You’re my bill nye,” joked a third.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Nina via email and TikTok messaging for further information.

