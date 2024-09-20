‘Wait, whaaat’: Homeowner shows what happens when you throw lithium batteries in the trash

A homeowner wants others to know about the dangers of throwing lithium batteries in the trash.

A video uploaded by Go Garbage (@gogarbage) shows the moment a garbage truck starts to smoke. The truck dumps all of its contents onto the road, and it appears some of it is on fire.

“So my neighbor in the white house didn’t know that lithium batteries don’t belong in the trash,” the text overlay on the clip reads.

The video was viewed over 34.7 million times.

It prompted discussion about the dangers of improperly disposing of lithium batteries.

Do lithium batteries really cause garbage fires?

According to the National Waste & Recycling Association, lithium batteries can spark dangerous fires. This happens if the batteries are crushed or broken. The association refers to lithium batteries as “zombie batteries” because they may seem completely dead until accidentally crushed.

As a result, the batteries should not be disposed of in regular trash or recycling bins. Instead, there are websites dedicated to helping consumers find the nearest drop-off location where unwanted batteries could be dumped.

Exploding lithium batteries in the media

A recent viral video captured the moment a fire started in a home when a dog chewed on a battery. The dog was able to escape from the house as furniture went up in flames.

The incident prompted warnings from the fire department about the dangers of lithium batteries left around the home.

There have also been multiple reports of truck fires caused by the batteries. Recently, a fiery crash involving a truck carrying lithium batteries reportedly closed down a major highway near Las Vegas. It was the third fire of its kind in recent months.

Viewers react

In the comments section, many discussed the difference between lithium batteries and regular household batteries.

“I’ve thrown away so many batteries and this has never happened,” user Mr. Hobo136 commented.

“Theres a difference between your regular acid batteries and a lithium battery. The lithiums will catch fire from getting wet or over heating and will not stop burning for days. Acid batteries don’t,” another user wrote.

“Y’all lithium batteries are not the normal batteries you use and throw away,” user Roni said.

Lithium batteries have higher capacity than their alkaline counterparts. They are commonly found in tools, cellphones, computers, smart watches, solar panels, e-bikes, and scooters, among other popular devices.

Another user made a recommendation for where batteries can be recycled.

“PSA: if you have a @Batteries Plus store nearby, you can give them your batteries and they’ll recycle them!” user AnaMaria said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Go Garbage via email for comment.



