“They can hear everything”: Kamala Harris finally clears up why she prefers wired headphones, causing many to ditch their wireless ones

The internet initially clowned former Vice President Kamala Harris for using outdated wired earphones. However, others are ditching their wireless earphones after her mysterious confession on The Late Show.

Why doesn’t Kamala Harris use wireless earphones?

Reacting to a photo of her using wired earphones, Harris tells host Steven Colbert that she knows she’s been “teased” about her decision not to switch to wireless earphones like AirPods.

Conservative politicians also previously accused her of wearing wired headphones performatively to avoid addressing the media, which turned into a conspiracy theory.

In her interview with Colbert, he pulls out a photo of Harris wearing wired earphones while on the campaign trail.

She starts, “I like these kinds of earpods that have the thing,” referring to the wire.

Her next statement shocked some viewers.

“I served on the Senate Intelligence Committee. I have been in classified briefings. Don’t be on the train using your earpods, thinking somebody can’t listen to your conversation. I’m telling you, the [wired ones] are a bit more secure,” she admits.

Will people opt for wired headphones now?

Following her Late Show interview, some viewers say they feel their privacy has been invaded if their wireless earphones aren’t secure.

“I’m listening to her; she knows what she’s talking about,” an X commenter writes.

“This is actually a really good warning, she’s really letting y’all know for real if you have AirPods, they can hear everything,” another says.

“NO MORE DIRTY TALK ON MY AIRPODS GOT IT,” a third exclaims.

“Regardless of how you feel about her or her political career and views, she is correct… Bluetooth and wireless signals can be hacked to listen in on your devices,” a fourth warns.

Others joke about the kinds of conversations those tapping their earbuds would hear.

“Tr*mp hearing me shit talk him through my AirPods…,” one posts on X.

@TheImmortal007/X

“Obviously they can listen to our conversations, wired head phones or not… my conversations just be so boring so I don’t care,” another suggests.

“Yooo! Trump gonna love my music then, lowkey i need to put him on Uzi bro!” a third jokes.

“But sincerely, even if the government eavesdropped on my conversations with my friends, I doubt there’s anything useful to hear except us arguing about music, movies, and who is better between Messi and Ronaldo,” a fourth says.

