‘You know you’re in a different tax bracket to the rest of your team…’: Worker shares how to tell if your co-workers make more than you

In a viral TikTok video, a worker shared how coworkers’ reactions to payday indicate how much they make.

In the clip, Chloe Barry-Hang (@chloebaradinsky), who works as an associate in a corporate office, shared that she was excited about payday and mentioned it to her colleagues, thinking they’d share in her excitement.

But, their reactions were tepid at best. “Oh, do we get paid today?” one of them said to Chloe with a surprised tone.

“Seriously? I’ve been waiting all month for this,” Chloe told viewers.

She added that their reaction quickly indicated to her that she was in a lower tax bracket than the rest of her team since she’s hyperaware of when her paycheck will hit while her colleagues are oblivious to it.

The video has nearly 625,000 views and hundreds of comments.

“Meanwhile me, a lowly associate, checks bank account every hour,” the caption read.

Chloe is based in Sydney, Australia, where it is common to get paid on a monthly schedule, as opposed to getting paid weekly or every two weeks, Boundless HQ reported.

In the United States, the majority of people live paycheck to paycheck, CNBC reported. This means if an individual suddenly lost their job they wouldn’t be able to afford their cost of living.

Several commenters shared their disdain for jobs that pay on a monthly schedule.

“Getting paid monthly is honestly the worst vibe,” the top comment read.

“Omg I couldn’t imagine getting paid monthly,” one person said.

“Being paid monthly is a top 3 reason I’m currently job searching,” another wrote.

Others shared their own experiences with coworkers who don’t live paycheck to paycheck.

“My coworker made so much money he didn’t notice he hadn’t been paid for 3 months until our finance person approached him,” a commenter said.

“Yup once my paycheck was late by a few hrs and my coworker was like oh do we normally get paid in the morning I don’t keep track,” another viewer shared.

“I had an employee once who let her checks pile up monthly but we forced her to stop bc it messed up payroll,” a third wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Chloe for comment via email.