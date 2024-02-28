‘Free game right here’: Man shares how to successfully start vending machine side business

Almost anywhere you go, whether it’s the library, a school, or even your job, the chances that you will stumble across a vending machine are high. With the slip of some change and a press of a button, the machine drops the snack or drink of your choice. Everyone knows it’s convenient for you as the customer. But what may be lesser known is that it can be extremely profitable for the person who owns the vending machine.

Used vending machines cost around $500, and they can rake in over $1,000 in profit a month.

TikTok user Donald Luxama (@donaldluxama153) has garnered an impressive 71,000 followers for content about his vending machine business, and he’s here to divulge the details on how to get started.

In a video with over 74,000 views, Luxama shares: “You’re gonna go around your local town, you’re gonna ask family and friends, can you place a vending machine in their business or establishments.”

Then, the content creator instructs viewers on how to pitch this to them. “Hello, my name is so and so, and I’m from so and so business, and I was wondering if you would like a free vending machine for your location?”

Luxama tells viewers not to get discouraged by the “nos,” because there’s going to be a lot of them. Once you receive a “yes,” the next step is to search for a vending machine.

“You’re gonna go over to Facebook Marketplace, OfferUp, and Craigslist and try to find the vending machine from $300 to $700,” he explains.

The content creator encourages people to test out the vending machine before finalizing the purchase.

“For the snack vending machine, you wanna make sure that all the coils are spinning. You wanna make sure it accepts dollars, quarters, nickels, and dimes,” he says. “For a drink machine, you wanna make sure that it accepts quarters, nickels, dimes, and dollars. And also, you wanna make sure that it gets cold.”

In the comments section, viewers praised Luxama for the “free game.”

“Shoutout to you and wishing you many more success,” one viewer wrote.

“Respect you for being real,” a second lauded.

“Bro is the best business content creator on tiktok! it’s honestly refreshing to see an efficacious business man,” a third applauded.

The Daily Dot reached out to Luxama via TikTok comment and direct message.