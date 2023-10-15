Reposting your videos on TikTok should be a no-brainer of a feature for users of the video-sharing platform, but they have only been able to do so easily for one year now.

Previously, TikTokers would have to tediously download and reupload videos in order to post them more than once. Thankfully, the process is streamlined now, and we can walk you through the steps to show you how to share posts on the app without any fuss.

How to repost on TikTok using the TikTok repost button

The TikTok repost button looks and feels a lot like the “retweet’/”repost’ feature on X (aka Twitter). The feature allows users to share the content of other creators on the platform without any sort of copyright infringement.

However, unlike sharing posts on X/Twitter or Facebook, using the Repost Button won’t automatically share the content directly to your timeline or “wall.” Instead, the repost feature will share videos with your friends’ “For You” feeds.

In other words, if you aren’t friends with somebody on the app, they won’t see your “repost.”

How to repost on TikTok using the Repost Feature

Using the Repost button is a simple process. Just follow these four steps.

Step One: Open the TikTok app and find a video you’d like to share.

Step Two: Tap the Share button in the bottom right-hand corner of your phone screen.

Step Three: Tap on the “Repost” button.

Step Four: If you want, add a caption message for your repost using the “Add your thoughts” field at the bottom of the screen.

How to undo a Repost

Sometimes, users can accidentally repost without meaning to. Thankfully, it’s as easy to undo a repost as it is to make one.

All you need to do is tap the Share button again and click on the “remove repost” button. When the pop-up appears, tap on “remove,” and your Repost will be deleted from your TikTok account.

Following the instructions above should ensure that you will be able to easily share your favorite videos on the app with your friends.