‘She’s never bought steak before’: Woman goes to her grocery store’s butcher for meat. Then she realizes she has no idea what to ask for

A shopper’s anxiety over her first time ordering meat from the grocery store butcher turned into a learning opportunity for other nervous TikTokers.

“Everyone here knows this is my first time ordering steak from the raw meat counter,” @oliviamlynn wrote over a video she posted back in February.

The TikTok, which has been viewed over 4.7 million times since, features her walking through the grocery store with a package wrapped in Whole Foods paper.

“They’re all talking about how I looked so stupid asking for a 1/2 pound of grass-fed skirt steak,” she continued. “‘She’s never bought steak before they all chant in unison.”

The video is part of a larger trend. TikTokers share text amping up their most anxious thoughts as they complete a related task, as the song “Scott Pilgrim Vs. My Gpa” by Mom Jeans plays over it.

Commiseration over meat counter concerns

Despite the obvious exaggerations here, @oliviamlynn’s worries struck a chord with viewers who understand the apprehension that comes with that first visit to the meat counter all too well.

“I was ordering chicken for my husband (I don’t eat meat) and I asked the worker how many pieces I should get for him. He said ‘depends on the size’ and I started telling him the height and weight of my husband,” @rottinginpublic wrote. “He said ‘no I meant the size of the chicken pieces.’”

“I asked for 1 ounce my first time so can’t get worse than that,” said @heinekenprincess.

“I tried to order a few pieces of friend chicken and panicked,” @robokittenz recalled. “Tell me why I asked for an arm??? I am a farmers wife.”

“the first time I went to a butcher shop I stood there for 30 minutes before someone told me I had to take a number,” @shelbynotcobra admitted, while @francorulz simply copped to having had “more than one discussion in therapy about how to order deli meat at the counter.”

How do you order meat at the butcher?

For those whose first time ordering meat is still ahead of them, it doesn’t have to be quite so daunting. It helps to have a basic idea of what you might want—the cut of meat, an approximate size, or at least what you plan to do with it. But when in doubt, butchers are generally happy to answer questions and steer you in the right direction.

“If you’re not sure how to order, I def recommend telling the butcher: ‘I’m trying to make this XYZ dish.. for 4 ppl.. what kind of cut is it and how much pounds should I get,’” @chichaquiero suggested.

“Treat it like getting coffee! Sometimes they remember your order and make suggestions of nice additions they have on hand,” @ghouliagames chimed in. “Talking to folks at the meat counter becomes fun.”

“Always just ask ‘Can I see what 1lb of this meat looks like?’ And they’ll take it out, put it on the scale, act like you’re debating on it, then either ask them to half it or double it or whatever,” offered @justkallye.

As @innergi3 pointed out, you should “never be embarrassed for doing something new.” After all, everyone has to do every task for the first time at some point in life.

“I love this trend,” @dropletsofsound added. “We’re always our own worst critic.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @oliviamlynn via TikTok comment.

