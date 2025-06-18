“It’s giving last meal”: Military soldier’s steak and lobster meal sparks viral rumors. What does it really mean when the military serves surf-and-turf?

U.S. military soldiers are getting served the kinds of meals you’d find in an upscale restaurant. And this TikToker says that’s not a good sign.

What does a steak and lobster meal signify in the military?

Rumors are flying after military soldier Antonia Lopez (@retiredhotcheetogirly) posted a meal video that blew up with more than 9 million views.

In the video, Lopez explained that the military automatically takes out $450 from her paycheck so she can access food in the dining hall.

On the military’s birthday, she got steak, lobster, caprese salad, asparagus, hush puppies, a baked potato, shrimp cocktail, fruit salad, garlic bread, cake, and pecan pie.

While Lopez seemed pumped about the meal, another TikToker, Murph (@plantsandqueer), went viral for reacting with their hot take.

“Does the U.S. military know what it means when they get served steak and lobster, or is that just something for us older folks?” Murph said.

“Hope you’re learning Farsi,” they added, implying that the person was about to get deployed to Iran, where

Conspiracy theories start to swirl

There’s one leading theory making the rounds about what this meal signifies, and it’s not good.

People from YouTube to TikTok to Reddit are arguing that a luxury meal, like the steak and lobster the solider was served, is an indication that the troops are about to be screwed over or put at risk in some way. This could mean getting deployed to an active war zone or deployment getting extended.

“The army gives ‘fancy’ meals like lobster and steak as a last meal before soldiers are deployed to war zones,” a Redditor wrote.

Others said that when they were deployed overseas, they got a surf-and-turf-style meal about once a month. Some added that those scheduled to be underwater in the submarine tended to get better food on a more consistent basis to make the long-term underwater experience more pleasant.

Why did they actually get this fancy meal?

While there is no confirmation from the Army about why or when they choose to serve soldiers a more expensive meal, a Redditor had a plausible theory.

They pointed out that those in the military tend to get lobster and steak on important days (like holidays) in the mess hall.

Saturday marked the Army’s 250th birthday, and Lopez herself confirmed that the luxe meal was given as a way for soldiers to celebrate the day.

“Someone said ‘did you know that you have thirty minutes’ and my soul left my body,” a top comment read.

“It’s giving last meal,” a person said.

“Navy here… ‘surf and turf’ was ALWAYS served right before extended deployments, underways to war zones, or MASSIVE bad news that rivaled those previously mentioned…” another added.

“For my gen z friends (bc same) it’s basically that part when Katniss & Peeta were given a feast before being put in the hunger games,” a commenter elaborated.

The Daily Dot reached out to Lopez for comment via email and Instagram direct message and to @plantsandqueer via TikTok direct message and comment.



