‘How did yall not know this’: Woman finds out she’s been making mac and cheese ‘wrong’ her whole life

A TikToker says she just found out she’s been “making box mac and cheese wrong,” and, according to the comments, people have pretty strong opinions when it comes to how to prepare the beloved comfort food.

Apparently, @oochiewallybangbang says she has not been following the directions on the box her “whole life.” “It comes out so much better when you take the time to read ALL the directions on the box,” she notes via the caption.

@oochiewallybangbang films herself following the instructions on the box to make the dish. First, she stirs the powdered cheese in a pot until it’s smooth, without cheese clumps. She then dumps the already-boiled noodles into the pot and mixes everything together.

Because of how @oochiewallybangbang made the mac and cheese, viewers speculated that she was not making Kraft Mac & Cheese. “Mine say cook noodles, drain, add milk, sauce, and butter, then stir all together,” the top comment on the video reads. This top comment outlines the instructions for Kraft Mac & Cheese. According to the Kraft site, customers are supposed to “Just boil the pasta for 7-8 minutes, drain the water and stir in the cheese mix, milk, and margarine or butter.”

“That’s how Annies boxes say to make theirs,” another pointed out.

The TikToker herself confirmed in a comment that she was using Annie’s brand of mac and cheese, officially named Annie’s Macaroni & Classic Cheddar.

“I have Annie’s! What kind do u have? It comes out way better than just mixing everything together with the noodles lol try it,” she shared.

According to Annie’s website, here are the instructions for its mac and cheese: “1. Boil 6 cups water in a medium saucepan. 2. Stir in pasta and cook 6-8 minutes or until done, stirring occasionally. 3. Drain pasta in colander. While pasta is draining. 4. Add 1/4 cup reduced fat milk and 2 tbsp salted butter to the warm saucepan. Richer flavor: add an additional 2 tbsp salted butter. 5. Sprinkle cheese over milk; stir to combine. 6. Add cooked pasta and stir well. Enjoy! Store in a cool, dry place. Push to open.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @oochiewallybangbang via TikTok comment. Her video amassed 3.5 million viewers.

While @oochiewallybangbang encouraged viewers to try this method out, viewers are skeptical and seem set in their ways.

“I’ve never read the box it goes melt butter add noodles add powder splash of milk I don’t make the rules,” TikToker @melissakamins said.

“No I like the clumps of powered cheese I find in the shells. It’s a lil surprise,” TikToker @sparkleprincessdiva said.

All the comments, coupled with @oochiewallybangbang’s video, do beg the question: Has anyone read the box?