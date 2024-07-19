‘How did that fix it that’s crazy’: Mechanic shares how to fix automatic windows that don’t roll up, down

Imagine you’re in a drive-thru when you realize your car’s automatic windows aren’t rolling down or up. Don’t panic. A popular mechanic shop on TikTok shared a hack you can use to quickly try to fix your car’s windows.

In Royalty Auto Service’s (@royaltyautoservice) video, a mechanic is sitting in a car. The driver’s windows don’t roll down or up properly.

First, he recommends cleaning off the grime on the top of the window seal. “First of all, you see all this gunk and stuff on the top of the window? Get rid of that,” he says. “[The window is] gonna stick up on here.”

Next, the mechanic rolls up the window. “Go all the way up, let go of the switch, and you’re gonna hold in the up position for a count of 10,” he says.

Then he recommends rolling the window back down. “Then, you’re gonna let it go down and gonna hold it all the way down.”

He says to count to 10 once more.

And, voilà. The car’s window can no roll up and down, no problem.

However, some car windows may need longer than 10 seconds, he says. “If you do this, and all of a sudden, your window won’t move, don’t yell at us. Give it 30 seconds. Sometimes, there is a thermal protection in the motor,” the mechanic explains.

“It’s worth a shot because it’s free for you to try. You’re not gonna hurt anything, and if it doesn’t work, take it into a shop,” the mechanic concludes.

Car window repairs can be costly. Meineke reports it can cost more than $300. So it’s worth trying out Royalty Auto Service’s trick before taking your whip into the shop.

Viewers put the hack to the test

The shop’s video garnered over 89,000 views. Viewers in the comments section thanked the shop for the hack. Some even shared how it worked for them.

“Thanks guys for all the tips!!!! I appreciate it and enjoy learning so much from you all! Keep up the good work!!!” one said.

“How did that fix it that’s crazy,” a second viewer wrote.

“Omg I had a window that would not roll up for 6 months!!! I tried this and it really worked!! I cannot thank you enough,” a third shared.

Other tips

In addition to the steps Royalty Auto Service provided, you can also use the “Door Slam Method” as a final step. “While continuing to hold the button down, sit inside your vehicle and slam the car door. Repeat this step a few times and see if the window begins to roll up or down,” per JD Power.

The Daily Dot reached out to @royaltyautoservice via TikTok comment and direct message.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.