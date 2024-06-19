‘We know something happened’: Uber driver shares the real reason your driver probably canceled on you

After each Uber trip, you rate your driver, but did you know they also rate you, and you can see that number?

After a trip, your driver can give you a score of 1 to 5. Your overall score is calculated based on your 500 most recent rides.

Uber drivers on TikTok have warned that if you have a low rating, like a 4.1 or 4.2, you may have trouble getting a ride since some drivers see that number and reject your ride.

“This has happened to me, and I had no idea,” TikToker Ingrid Bisu (@ingridbisu) says.

She says she only found out that because at the end of an Uber ride, the driver said aloud that he didn’t understand why her rating was so low when since she seemed like a “really nice person.”

Bisu, who didn’t even know riders got rated, says she was shocked to find out she had a super low score, especially since she rarely uses the app.

Then it hit her, she says. It was her friends.

Bisu says she gave her login information to her friends to make sure that in an emergency, they always had access to a car ride. She says she did this because she knew she was the more financially well-off friend and wanted to be generous.

She says they took advantage of the gesture. “God knows what they did in those cars because clearly it wrecked me,” she says. “it wrecked my score.”

Shortly after, Bisu says she cut her friends off from her account, changed her password, and spent years rebuilding her score.

Years since that encounter, Bisu says she built her score up to a 4.74.

As of a few years ago, you can not only see your score but access a full breakdown of how many 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5-star reviews you have. Note that not every driver will give you a score.

How to check your Uber passenger rating on your phone

Click on your account on the bottom right of the screen, then click “Settings.” Click “Privacy.” See that box asking, “Would you like to see a summary of how you use Uber?” Click the “See summary” button. Scroll until you see “Rating,” then click “View my Ratings.” Here, you can see a breakdown of your rider and driver ratings.

As of a few years ago, the average rating for Uber riders was 4.89 out of 5, the rideshare giant reported. But mot people float somewhere between a 4.5- and 5-star rating.

If you want to improve your Uber rating, here’s what the rideshare app recommends

Get to the pickup point before your car arrives, so they don’t have to wait for you.

Avoid getting the car dirty, especially when it comes to eating or drinking in the car. If you do need to have a quick bite, make sure to take your trash with you.

Be friendly and respectful toward your driver.

Buckle up.

Don’t slam the door.

People in the comments section pointed out that even if you have a high rating, Ubers are prone to canceling.

“I have a 5.0 but they still cancel on me it’s so frustrating especially when you wait over 20 minutes and they are ‘coming for you’ but then cancel and it’s just a waste of time lol,” a commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Bisu for comment via Instagram and TikTok direct message.

