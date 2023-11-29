‘I’ve been doing it wrong for 15 years’: Man shows hack that makes changing your own brake pads ’10 times easier’

A TikToker is putting people on game on how to change their car’s brake pads on their own. However, some people said he’s missing some key details about the repair process.

In a recent video, which has been viewed more than 2.1 million times, TikTok user Milnickel (@milnickeloutdoors) shared a hack he just found out after 15 years of changing brake pads.

Milnickel unscrewed one simple bolt to access his brake pads and make it easier to replace them.

“I’ve always been pulling the caliper off,” Milnickel said in his video

Some online instructional tips include directions to remove bolts in order to remove the caliper, which creates friction to stop a car’s wheels.

According to Bridgestone, a person should replace their brake pads about every 30,000 to 35,000 miles if they’re a frequent driver, particularly in urban areas. Those who live in light traffic areas can replace their brake pads every 80,000 miles.

Faulty brakes can be catastrophic, according to Goodyear. Not only can unrepaired brake pads hinder other car parts, but it could put can also put a driver in a helpless situation.

The Daily Dot reached out to Milnickel via TikTok comment for further response to his video.

Commenters on his video seemed to be largely appreciative, but some were pretty critical of his methods.

“You shouldn’t be just changing pads,” user Dustin Montoya (@fresh_phish) said. “You’re putting new pads on grooved and glazed rotors. Rotors should be turned or replaced as well.”

“Just changing your pads is only part of the brake job,” user @88peterbuilt said. “You should be servicing the bracket, slide pins and turning, or replacing the rotor.”

That’s how I do mine until I do an overhaul with rotors,” user @kentucky_momma0 said. “My daddy taught me when I was 16 years old.”

Others poked fun at the fact that even though they found the video helpful, it’s unlikely they’ll actually ever replace their brake pads by themselves.

“And here I am watching this video knowing damn well I don’t know how to change my brakes & never will,” user @yellowledbetter37 said.

“Seriously contemplating on watching a bunch of videos to learn how to change brakes, or… pay a professional,” user @nonka555 said.