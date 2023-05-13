If there’s one thing internet hacks have taught us is that we are often doing things all wrong.

In a viral video that has amassed over 1.2 million views online, TikToker Jordan (@Jordan_The_Stallion8) explains that most of us have no clue how to buy fresh bread and reveals hacks to ensure we finally get it right.

Posted this week, the clip begins with a question posed by another TikToker: “What is something you found out late in life you should have known earlier but just didn’t?”

Jordan then reveals a little-known trick to ensure customers get the freshest bread from the grocery.

“I found out that I’ve been buying bread incorrectly my entire life,” he said. “If you follow this specific strategy, you can prolong how good your bread is for days.”

Apparently, the color of the tiny plastic clips attached to a loaf of bread are color coordinated based on the day it was baked. Bread baked on Mondays has blue clips, Tuesdays green, Thursdays red, Fridays white, and Saturdays yellow. Only Wednesday does not have a clip color because bread is never baked on that day of the week.

“So if you wanna look for bread, look for bread that was baked on the day of or the day before,” he said.

The TikToker also provided a surprising explanation for why bread bags tend to be very long on the top.

“The reason why they make these bags so tall is because if you forget your plastic clip or you lose it, all you have to do is turn it and open these up, to then layer it right back down,” he said, while demonstrating how he uses the additional plastic to cover the remaining loaf. “And you can preserve your bread for an extra day or two.”

The hack left TikTokers astounded in the comments section.

“Am I even breathing correctly?” user LeCoughdrop asked.

“I don’t think I’m existing correctly,” another user commented.

“You teach me more than my teachers ever did,” another commenter wrote.

The TikToker is well known for his informational videos, which have earned him over 9,700,000 followers. His content covers everything from the exorbitant cost of living alone, to losing a job because of spiders, secret codes for getting the best Netflix recommendations, how to properly use air fresheners, get rid of stains on plastic containers, and how to prepay a specific amount for gas without going into the gas station, among many others.