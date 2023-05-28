‘I just charged these to Room 408’: Guest charges Nutter Butters and Coke from refreshment area to another room in hotel hack

A clever hotel billing hack is making the rounds, leading to discussions about its implications even as it’s garnering significant attention.

The TikTok video covering the hack, posted on May 26 by a creator referring to himself as Billypreneur, (@billywilkins53) shows him standing in a lobby bar of a hotel, holding a couple of Nutter Butters and a Coca-Cola. Billy wastes no time in setting the stage for his trick.

“Okay, so you can see this hotel has a little refreshment area, so you just grab the food and then you go to the desk.”

As he directs his camera toward the hotel clerk, he confidently asks, “Hey, ma’am, can I put these three things, no, four things on room 408?” The clerk cheerfully replies, “Absolutely! You’re all set.”

As the TikToker bids her farewell and heads for the exit, he reveals his secret to the camera.

“Ok, so I just charged these to Room 408, and I’m staying in 512,” Billy says in the video. The implication is clear: he successfully managed to deceive the hotel clerk into billing the snacks and beverage to a room different from the one he’s staying at.

The video quickly went viral, accumulating over 4.3 million views in its first two days up, with many going to the comment section to share their reactions.

“As a hotel clerk, I ALWAYS ask for Name & Room number,” one commenter said.

“At my hotel, they make us confirm the last name for this exact reason, lol,” a second agreed, seemingly pouring cold water on the idea that this trick is feasible.

However, other commenters disagreed, with one sharing: “I work front desk we do this all the time and never ask for proof, OMG.”

One thought the ruse might be even more elaborate, stating, “I thought you were about to say and I’m not even staying here and walk out to your car.”

Amidst the back-and-forth, another commenter expressed surprise at the level of debate, stating: “I’m stunned at how much trouble people are having recognizing a silly joke.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.