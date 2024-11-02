‘The key the dealership gave me…’: Woman buys Honda CR-V. Then she tries to unlock it

Buying a car can be stressful, negotiating, paperwork and a hefty price tag are all common occurrences that are stress inducing on the best of days. But, what if you buy a used car only to discover that the key doesn’t open the door?

Well that’s what happened to TikTok user Aspen Anonda (@aspenanonda) when she bought a used Honda CR-V.

She garnered over 293,000 views when she shared how a dealership sold her a key that doesn’t open the door.

What’s her dilemma?

Anonda bought a used Honda CR-V about three days ago and discovered how the process isn’t always as easy as people think.

After dealing with a wait to test drive the car, she then had to deal with the interminable waiting before she could finally leave the lot with her new Honda CR-V.

After a celebratory dinner, Anonda went to unlock her car and discovered that though her key started the car, it didn’t open the car door. Frustrated, she gave the salesperson a call to explain her situation and he gave replied that she should “call 911” to get assistance.

After waiting an hour and a half for non-emergency services, she finally got back into her car and was able to go home.

Unfortunately, the situation left her feeling powerless and confused as to why a dealership would sell her a car with a key that does not open the door.

“I want to go in there and demand they pay for me to get a fob key to unlock and unlock. But, I’m really scared my salesman is going to be so nice and I’m not going to stand up for myself. Now I’m to drive an hour to dealership so I can get a key to lock and unlock my car,” Anonda said.

What did the viewers think?

Multiple users gave her encouragement, stating she deserves a key that will work on her Honda CR-V.

“You’ve got this. It is definitely a problem THEY need to fix,” one said.

“I would have told them I am having someone drive me in and I will be returning the vehicle if they don’t fix this. Most dealerships have a short return window for ‘right to cancel,’” a second advised.

“They had to be able to lock/unlock the car somehow… They wouldn’t leave it unlocked on the lot. So… Where’s the key?” another asked.

“Buying a car and moving are two of the most stressful things that can occur in an adults life. Like why does this have to be so draining!?” a fourth remarked.

“So invested!! You deserve a new key fob minimum,” a user said.

Others claimed her key is a valet key. Valet keys are used to start cars, but will not lock them.

“It’s likely a valet key. It will only start the car. It’s not meant to lock or unlock and won’t work in any of the compartments that have locks, like the glove box,” a user said.

“So, that is a spare key that a lot of cars have. It’s called a valet key. They are usually grey, they should give you a minimum of one fully functioning keys,” a second agreed.

“Sounds like the ignition switch has been replaced before,” a third added.

What’s a valet key?

According to Tech Target, a key fob is “a small, programmable device that provides access to a physical a physical object” and are “among a class of physical security tokens that includes smart cards, proximity cars and biometric keyless entry fobs.”

They operate by emitting a short-range radio transmission that sends a “distinct code signal” that allows entry.

According to Tom’s Key Company, the Honda CR-V’s entry remote system is known as “Honda CR-V keyless entry.” It consists of a pocket-sized device with a built-in authorization code. On advanced models, most keyless entry systems don’t have a physical key attached. Advantages of this system include simplicity, convenience, added safety benefits, and extra functionality.

The key company explains that there are two options to replace a CR-V’s key: An original manufacturer key and an aftermarket key.

An OEM key is tailored to your specific vehicle. However, this is a more expensive option.

The second option is aftermarket keys. These are from third-party companies who create a cheaper version than an OEM key. These come in two types, a non-branded generic modules and others made by reliable manufacturers.

People can buy these from third-party websites or specialized locksmiths, with some brands coming with programming instructions. Though a cheaper brand may seem like a good idea, it’s always important to do your research ahead of time.

The Daily Dot reached out to Anonda via TikTok comments and Honda via email for comment.

