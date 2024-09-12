‘I took it in twice already’: Driver buys new 2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid Sport. Then she turns on the A/C 2 weeks later

When one buys a new car, they likely hope that it will be a considerable amount of time before they have to do any repairs.

Of course, this isn’t always the case. For example, one Jeep owner claimed that they paid $4,000 in repairs and related costs in the first 6 weeks of owning the car. Another Kia owner claimed that they had problems with their new vehicle beginning on the first day.

Honda has long been thought to be immune to such problems, as cars from the manufacturer regularly make the list of mechanics’ most reliable options on the road today. However, that might not still be the case, as a recent video on TikTok shows.

What’s wrong with this 2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid Sport?

In a video with over 61,000 views, TikTok user @elizbgan0611 shows the interior of her 2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid Sport. Upon turning off the car, the air conditioning makes a low, thumping hum, gradually slowing down as the car loses power.

In the caption, the TikToker offers some more information about the issue.

“I bought a brand new 2025 Honda CRV hybrid sport…2 weeks later it started making this load groan noise when the ac is on and when I turn off the ac,” she explained in the caption. “I took it in twice already on 08/24/2024 and 08/31/2024… they have replaced a couple of parts but still can not determine what is causing that noise.”

“Today I get a call from service guy and tells me it still making the noise and they need to keep car longer… since his words ‘they are very busy on Saturdays and can not spend all day working on 1 car,’” she continued. “Very infuriating and ridiculous since it is a brand new Freakin Car!!! Do better @honda.”

Are other owners reporting this same issue?

Other CR-V owners have reported similar problems to what the TikToker is describing. One owner reported a “knocking” sound whenever the A/C was on; another alleged that they heard a “low rumbling” while using the air conditioning.

In the comments of these and similar posts, some users suspect that the compressor may be at fault, while others suspect that there is an issue with the soundproofing in the car.

That said, there’s a chance that this could simply be a normal sound in the car. One owner claimed that they reported a similar issue to their dealership, only to be told “that’s just how they sound with the hybrid.”

In the comments section, users shared their thoughts on what the problem could be, as well as their own experiences facing similar issues.

“That’s AC blower hitting something,” said a user.

“I’m in lemon law for the same thing,” added another.

“My 2024 CR-V had so many electrical issues,” shared a third. “I got rid of it after 4 months.”

“File a complaint with the NHSTA! I had to when my 23 CRV Hybrid died 3 times in traffic, was a bad electronic throttle off the factory line,” offered a further TikToker. “Corporate got involved and it’s been fixed for about a year.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Honda via email and @elizbgan0611 via TikTok comment.

