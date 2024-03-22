‘Did he not see the dashcam???’: Hilton guest gives her car to valet worker. She’s shocked by what he does next

A Hilton Hotels & Resorts valet worker was caught taking a customer’s car for a joy ride and is allegedly unemployed as a result.

In a viral video that has amassed over 5.7 million views and more than 715,600 likes, TikToker and neurosurgeon Betsy Grunch, MD (@ladyspinedoc) shared the dashcam footage that caught the disturbing behavior.

“Just curious how you guys would feel if someone was driving your car like this in a valet parking lot?” the woman asked.

As she spoke, dashcam footage of a car speeding through a parking lot played in the background. According to the woman, the footage was taken from the camera on her car’s dashboard at the Conrad Orlando hotel in Orlando, Florida.

“Watch the driver do complete stops and then pedal to the metal starts to see how fast he could get our vehicle to go,” the woman said in the clip.

The woman also pointed out that the seat belt alarm was sounding in the vehicle as the valet drove.

“Also notice you’ll hear the seat belt alarm dinging ’cause he’s not wearing a seat belt,” she continued.

Dr. Grunch said she handed over the keys to her Cadillac Escalade-V to the valet and returned to her room. Moments later, she said she received text alerts from her vehicle. The app reportedly warned of “heavy breaking” and “heavy acceleration.”

The doctor did express understanding for the driver giving in to the urge to floor it.

“I mean, it is a hot car,” she said. “It’s got a 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 with a zero-to-60 in 4.4 seconds.”

Still, the woman argued it was imperative for the driver to ask permission first. She also said the hotel offered no self-parking option.

Then, she returned to the dashcam footage that showed just how recklessly the valet drove the car in the hotel’s parking lot.

“He gets it up to 41 miles per hour in this small parking lot,” she said.

A young man’s voice was also recorded in the vehicle, saying, “That is fast.”

Dr. Grunch said once she received the alerts on her phone, she returned to the valet and demanded her car be moved. She also reportedly showed the camera footage to hotel staff.

“Supposedly, this employee was terminated,” she said.

She also said the hotel apologized and compensated her with a free night at the establishment. Still, the hotel’s gesture did not alleviate her concerns over the valet’s reckless driving.

“I’m more concerned about the safety of other pedestrians that may have been in the area or even the driver, himself, who clearly was not wearing a seat belt,” she said.

Before ending her video, Dr. Grunch advised viewers to keep the footage in mind when visiting Conrad Orlando.

In an email to the Daily Dot, a Conrad Orlando spokesperson shared the following statement.

“We are aware of a video regarding an incident that occurred in Conrad Orlando’s parking lot involving a third-party employee,” they wrote. “While we always strive to ensure our guests enjoy the most exceptional stay, upon learning of the incident, we took the necessary steps to address those concerns directly with the guest and with our third-party valet company.”

In the comments section, some defended the valet’s behavior.

“As an owner of a fleet of Escalades,” user C-Suite Limousine wrote. “Let that man live his life. He will never get to own an Escalade V with this current income. So let him enjoy.”

“Should of put in valet mode,” another viewer added. “Wild how you expect people not to do this with an Escalade V.” Valet mode is a Cadillac setting that locks the “Infotainment System & Steering Wheel Controls, Secret Compartment, Trunk & Glovebox,” according to a Florida Cadillac dealer’s Facebook post.

Other commenters wondered how the man missed the dash camera.

“Did he not see the dashcam???” user Dime asked.

Ultimately, many agreed the driver’s behavior was dangerous.

“It’s even crazier because the Escalade V is fast AND heavy and he could have really hurt someone tremendously,” user SethColletti commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to Dr. Grunch via email for comment.

