‘Home Depot is no longer going to be carrying certain lawnmowers’: Man says $700 lawnmowers are on ‘hidden clearance’ at Home Depot for just $67

A man says $700 lawnmowers are on “hidden clearance” at Home Depot for just $67.

This term “hidden clearance” refers to when an item has been marked down, but in a way that is not immediately apparent by looking at the items on the shelves. Generally, one can only get these deals if they have foreknowledge, if they simply happen upon them, or if they’ve used a store’s app to scan the item to determine the actual price.

Hidden clearance items frequently go viral online. For example, one man said he was able to find 50-inch TVs at Walmart for just $50 via hidden clearance. Another stated that he was able to find multiple items at Home Depot on sale for just one penny.

Recently, yet another TikTok user revealed a method that he says could secure you a lawnmower from Home Depot at a low price.

Home Depot’s big lawnmower sale

In a video with over 922,000 views, TikTok user Sam (@sam.hustles) claims that Home Depot will no longer be selling certain lawnmowers. As a result, they’re clearing inventory by marking them down significantly.

First, he shows a DeWalt lawnmower that he claims sells at retail for $400, but “it’s ringing up for only $44.” The next is a Ryobi lawnmower. Originally retailing around $700, Sam alleges that it’s now being sold for just $67. Finally, Sam shows an Echo lawnmower that he says has been reduced from $550 to $37.

It’s unclear if this deal is still in effect, but other internet users have made similar claims. For example, the Daily Dot previously covered another TikTok user explaining this same price reduction. While the Daily Dot was not able to recreate this deal online, it is possible that the deal only applies to in-store purchases.

In the comments section, users revealed their opinions about this deal specifically, as well as some of the featured products.

“My local home depot has these lawn mowers, but nowhere near these prices,” said a user.

“deals like these are only specific to your store,” added another.

“The dewalt weedeater and lawnmower are complete crap! My friend bought both he’s now on his second weedeater and the lawn mower just quit!” exclaimed a third.

We’ve reached out to Home Depot via email and Sam via Instagram direct message for comment.

