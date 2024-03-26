‘They will pull it from you’: Viewers split when customer shows how to find penny clearance deals at Home Depot

A TikTok account dedicated to money-saving hacks shined a light on how to make the most of Home Depot’s “penny deals” in a viral video, and Home Depot employees were quick to shutter customers’ optimism.

The account, run under the name “Frugal” (@resellseason), instructed viewers to find an employee and ask them to search the store’s inventory for available clearance items. A reveal of the self-checkout register’s screen showed that 20 items cost only $13.78.

“If you’re someone who doesn’t like to bug the employees, join the free community in my bio because we post all the hidden penny items,” @resellseason concluded their video, which has been viewed 2.8 million times as of Monday.

Both current and past Home Depot workers took to the comments section to explain that, while these items technically are marked down to just pennies, it isn’t for customers to take advantage of.

“Penny items at HD are labeled that way so the employees can find and remove them faster,” @frankieezell wrote. “They are supposed to be returned to the manufacturer.”

In reality, workers comb their stores’ shelves looking for these items, and if customers manage to get to them first, they’re removed from their carts.

“In Knoxville they will pull it from you, happened to me and several others, they said not allowed,” one user revealed.

“I had something ring up at .01 and the employee said they couldn’t sell it to me. Looked up the price online and changed it,” @courtneywoodruff42 said.

“I asked a HD guy about this and he told me the only way to get these deals is to know a guy that’s willing to break policy,” another customer recalled.

A 2023 House Digest article described it as “part of a write-off process that customers aren’t meant to see.”

Some viewers criticized the store’s apparent policy on penny items, arguing that it made more sense to let shoppers buy the discounted items and actually use them instead of throwing them out or sending them back.

“It’s so sad they would rather destroy something,” one viewer lamented.

“I’d rather see someone buy it cuz we have to throw it in the trash,” another reasoned.

The Daily Dot reached out to @resellseason via TikTok direct message and to Home Depot via email.

