‘That’s where I bought my wedding cake’: Woman custom orders $20 cake from Walmart. Then she opens the box

When it comes to deluxe desserts, people are really sleeping on Walmart. The Walmart bakery section might seem simple, but it offers a range of custom and deluxe cakes, including its infamous vintage, heart-shaped cakes, the viral $18 birthday cake, and even wedding cakes.

In a viral TikTok, which has amassed 1 million views, user Patricia Garnett (@pgarne) shared another enviable, surprisingly good Walmart cake.

“This is what $20 got me from Walmart,” Garnett said, showing the cake in the box. “A flower bouquet made out of cupcakes.”

The “bouquet” included vivid marzipan flowers colored pink, blue, white, and red, adorned with pink, green, purple, and yellow butterflies. The base of the cake, which consisted of a group of cupcakes, was held together by an elegant, white iced bow.

In the comments, users shared their own experiences with Walmart cakes.

“Everyone laughs at Walmart cake but that’s where I bought my wedding cake it was stunning for $50 I must say,” one wrote.

“A walmart cake has NEVER disrespected my taste buds nor wallet,” another said. “However, those fondant cakes disappoint me EVERY time.”

“WALMART????” a further commenter asked. “THATS BEAUTIFUL!!” While a fourth added: “That’s super freaking cute.”

Was the cake $20 or $200?

However, amid the delight for the cake, commenters were facing a different problem—they couldn’t tell whether Garnett said $20 or $200.

“Girl [ENUNCIATE]!!!” one commenter exclaimed. “You had us thinking you spent $200 on Walmart cake.”

Another said, “Don’t ever say twenty like that in your damn life.”

“She said and I quote ‘twundred,’” a third insisted, while a fourth admitted, “I thought my ears fell off.”

A fifth predicted, “You definitely just made an accidental viral post. Because it definitely sounds like you combined 20 and 200 and made a new word.”

Several commenters also pointed out that the automatic captions stated $200 instead of $20. “Girl, even the captions thought you said $200,” the commenter said.

Eventually, through the comments, Garnett responded to the confusion. “I said $20. Two tens, for fives, 20 ones, etc. TF?”

Walmart didn’t immediately respond via contact form. We reached out to Garnett via TikTok comment.



