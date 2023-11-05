Home Depot customer pays $400 for Christmas Tree.

‘Where’s the whole half of the tree?’: Home Depot customer pays $400 for Christmas Tree, realizes it isn’t what she expected

'$400 for 3/4 of a tree is crazy.'

Posted on Nov 5, 2023

The holidays always bring surprises. One such holiday surprise recently went viral after being shared by TikTok user Candace (@candacexmichelle).

In a video with over 2 million views as of Sunday morning, Candace says she spent $400 CAD ($292.56 USD) on an artificial Christmas tree from Home Depot. Soon after removing it from the package, however, she noticed something was wrong.

“First red flag—this is the stand. It’s literally missing a leg,” she says, gesturing to a three-legged stand. “Then, I put up the three parts: bottom, middle, top…It’s literally missing pieces.”

Candace then shows the tree, which only has branches on one side. 

“Where’s the whole half of the tree?” she questions. Later, she adds, “Is this a joke?”

@candacexmichelle Am I doing something wrong???? @The Home Depot @Home Depot Canada #fyp #fypシ #christmas #christmastree ♬ original sound – 𝙲𝚊𝚗𝚍𝚊𝚌𝚎 𝙼

Although this may not have been the tree that Candace was expecting, commenters were quick to tell her that the Charlie Brown-like nature of her tree was intentional.

“It’s a corner Tree, and u got to fluff it up to look full,” a user wrote.

“The fact that the stand was made for a corner should have been a hint,” added another. “It’s a corner tree!”

“You bought a hall tree madam. Meant to go tight against a wall,” offered another.

Candace wrote in several comments that the tree was advertised as a full tree. That said, Home Depot offers a variety of corner trees. In contrast to their full counterparts, corner and wall trees are designed to be placed into a corner or against a wall and fluffed out—giving the appearance of a full tree while allowing it to be placed in a smaller space.

Several commenters said that they too were surprised by the tree and had never heard of a “corner tree” or “wall tree” before.

“Never knew a corner tree existed and it’s honestly brilliant,” stated a commenter.

However, some users said that, wall tree or not, Candance overpaid for the item.

“For $400 I ain’t paying for a 1/4 of a tree ‘corner tree,’” detailed a commenter. “Return!”

“The red flag was you paying $400 for a tree,” shared a second.

In a follow-up video, Candace reveals that she did end up returning the tree and replacing it with a new tree—this time making sure not to buy a corner or wall tree.

@candacexmichelle He’ll get over it 🙂 #christmas #christmastree #christmastiktok #fyp #fypシ #husbandwife #husbandwifecomedy #husbandsoftiktok #oops ♬ Witch Familiar (Classical) [Classic](143628) – dice

The Daily Dot reached out to Candace via email.

*First Published: Nov 5, 2023, 7:50 am CST

Braden Bjella is a culture writer. His work can be found in Mixmag, Electronic Beats, Schon! magazine, and more.

