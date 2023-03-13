‘With salad, it’s only $3 at Kroger’: Goodwill is selling an empty salad container for $5

If you’ve ever browsed a secondhand store like Goodwill, you may wonder how they determine their prices.

According to Goodwill, the company uses “unit pricing” for most items in the stores, where prices are determined based on the “quality and the brand,” among other things.

While this is what Goodwill says, a recent video from TikTok user Marcy (@marcymayland) calls that idea into question.

In a video with over 686,000 views, Marcy says she found a recyclable food container for sale at Goodwill for $5.

“Just kind of proving to the people that we’re price-gouging here, I came across this nice ‘spring salad mix’…It was $5 for an empty, recyclable plastic container that you get salad in,” she says in the video.

In the video’s caption, Marcy added, “To tell you I was crying and almost peeing my pants of laughter from this would be an understatement. Goodwill, you really got me on that one!”

As many users pointed out, $5 is about how much, if not more than, this salad mix originally costs—packaging included.

“With salad it’s only $3 at Kroger,” wrote a user.

“I have seen the same container of salad at Aldi for $3-4 too,” added another.

“So wait,I got that mix in my frig now..it was $2.70,” alleged a third.

Others shared similar stories of odd secondhand store discoveries.

“The other [day] I found empty baby gerber purées for $10 lol,” alleged a user.

“I saw a used air fryer at Savers (Value Village) for $95.. WITH FOOD STILL IN IT,” shared a second.

“Reminds me of the empty, dirty Voss water bottle I found for $4 one time,” recounted an additional TikToker.

Further users questioned the apparently increasing prices of Goodwill and other thrift stores.

“Goodwill has become ridiculous,” stated a commenter.

“Stop shopping at Goodwill… it’s the only way they will self correct,” said a TikToker.

