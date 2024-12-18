‘I was trying for like 15 minutes’: Woman issues warning against Givenchy Shark Boots

One woman accused Givenchy Shark Lock Boots of holding on to her feet just a bit too tight.

Featured Video

In a viral video viewed over 16.7 million times, entrepreneur and TikTok user Gallienne Nabila (@gallienneeeee) accused the luxury boots of refusing to let go, like a shark attacking a victim.

The boots were so hard to get off that she had to get help from others.

Givenchy Shark boots attack

According to Nabila, she decided to wear the boots to accentuate a “cute outfit.”

Advertisement

After a short time of wearing the boots to walk downstairs to her building’s lobby, she quickly realized they were incredibly uncomfortable.

“I’m like, ‘I’m in so much pain,’” the woman said. “‘I just don’t think I want to do this to myself tonight.’”

However, she quickly realized that getting her feet out of the boots would prove to be a difficult process.

“They were just not coming off,” she said.

Advertisement

She also said that Shark boots simply do not come off by themselves, and wearers often require assistance to remove them.

Nabila decided to get assistance from her front desk to get the boots off.

It was not the first time. Allegedly, that woman helped her remove the boots the last time she tried to wear them.

This time around, the content creator said it took her about 15 minutes just to get them off.

Advertisement

Ultimately, she offered a simple conclusion.

“Don’t get Shark boots, period,” she said.

The boots retail at about $2,395.00.

They are sold in myriad sizes and also have a wide fit option.

Advertisement

Reviewers take on the boots

Many reviewers have shared their takes on the boots.

Some have pointed out that sizing them can be hard.

However, some have pointed out that the boots, including the wide fit sizes, are very difficult to get on.

Advertisement

“I want you guys to know that this was a fail,” one woman reported in her video review of the boots.

In the video’s comments section, many failed to have much input on the issue of the boots.

Advertisement

Instead, they focused on how beautiful the TikToker appeared in the video.

“*Blah blah proper place name boring backstory* i’m just staring,” one viewer wrote.

“Im just staring at you sorry,” user Rachael said.

“Girl i didnt hear a thing you’re breathtaking,” another viewer added.

Advertisement

However, some did offer advice about getting the Shark boots to fit more comfortably.

“Always size up in shark boots! They come right off,” user Princess S. said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Nabila and Givenchy by email for comment and more information.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.