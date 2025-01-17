‘I just tell my doctor my job stressing me out’: Woman shares hack to getting ‘a few days’ off work. Does it work?

TikToker Brii Sweatshirt (@_hotgirlzee) took to the app to share her “hack” for getting a few days off work.

“Now, if you don’t wanna work for a few days, this is what you do,” she begins as the video kicks off.

How to get 2 days off work

She continues, “The night before whatever day it is you don’t wanna go to work, you gonna go to urgent care at 7:30pm. They close at 8.”

Sweatshirt tells viewers exactly what to say when they arrive.

“Tell them your stomach hurts, that you can’t keep nothing down. You got very watery diarrhea, sharp pains in your stomach, and your stomach hurts. Boom,” she emphasizes.

She explains that “they are gonna give you quarters for two days.”

“Quarters” is a military term. According to Military OneSource, “Military members who are unwell will present themselves to medical personnel. … If the service member is directed to remain away from work, they will be classified as ‘sick in quarters’ for a designated period of time, generally not to exceed 72 hours.”

Sweatshirt goes on to share that urgent care will suggest that your “sickness” might be a bug.

“They’re gonna give you some medicine to help you pass through. Don’t take that medicine,” she instructs sternly, repeating herself a few times. “Don’t take that medicine,” she says again.

In the caption of the video, she writes, “Just another gem for my military folks.”

Sweatshirt’s video has amassed over 1 million views, sparking much discourse.

Viewers respond

Many fellow members of the military found the “hack” helpful and chimed in with similar experiences.

“When I [went in] my doctor gave me a book of blank presigned quarters slips. He said take as many days as you need whenever you need it. If they have a problem, tell them to call me. lol I think he liked me,” one viewer recounted.

“I do this from the crib thru telehealth,” another viewer suggested.

“Thissss!!!!!! When I was on the ship and didn’t want to stand watch, honey!!! I always had a stomach bug,” one commented.

Another added, “Girl, this is my go-to. I don’t do it often but this is my go-to!”

Not everyone was a fan of the hack, however.

“This is too much work! I’ll just call out and say it’s an emergency,” one viewer shared.

Urgent care workers weigh in

Urgent care workers also voiced their concerns in the comments section, advising against the hack.

“As an urgent care medical assistant, do not come in at 7:30pm,” one worker commented.

Another chimed in, “As someone who works at an urgent care that closes at 8pm…PLEASE DON’T SHOW UP AT 7:30PM. We have been working 13 hours and want to go home. Just come earlier…please for the love of god.”

Some even shared that the hack didn’t work for them.

“I did this and they gave me a paper on healthy foods to eat,” one viewer shared.

Another commented, “You gonna HOPE they give you quarters. I got food poisoning while pregnant and I had to fight for 24-hour quarters.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Brii Sweatshirt via TikTok comment.

