‘Only took 34 years to figure this out’: Woman stops for gas. Then she realizes she’s been using the pump wrong this whole time

Sometimes, we take things for granted—like the hold-open clip most of us use when filling up our cars. But it was a game changer for one TikTok user.

It took three-plus decades, but TikToker Kate Steiner (@k8steiner) finally discovered how useful that little clip on the gas nozzle could be, and she decided to tell her viewers about it.

Steiner posted her confession to her TikTok account on Saturday. The video now has nearly a million views.

Discovery at the gas pump

Unless they drive an electric vehicle, every car owner knows that gassing up is a tedious fact of life. That said, most of us know about the hold-open clip found on gas nozzles throughout the United States.

Most of us do, but it was a new discovery for Kate Steiner.

In her recent video, Steiner reveals that the clip was new to her.

Steiner captions her video, “Only took 34 years to figure this out.” She also states in the video’s screen text, “I was today years old when I figured this out.”

In it, she shows a gas pump. She then pans over to the nozzle, which is fixed in an open pour by the hold-open clip. Apparently, this was news to Steiner.

The gas pump hold-open clip

The hold-open clip on gas pumps is a common thing—in most states. The device allows customers to pump gas without actually holding down the hand lever. An automatic shut-off, caused by pressure in the tank, stops the fueling.

According to foxrunauto.com, “The shut-off valve also utilizes the Venturi effect, which is a phenomenon where fluid (in this case, gasoline) flowing through a constricted section creates a decrease in pressure.”

It adds, “The gas pump nozzle contains a narrow passage that accelerates the fuel flow. As the fuel level in the tank rises and approaches the nozzle opening, the decreased pressure in the Venturi section triggers the shut-off valve to close, indicating that the tank is full.”

Does everyone use the hold-open clip?

Surprisingly, this convenience has been forbidden in some states until recently.

Hawaii rescinded its stance against hands-free fueling in 2021. Disability advocates were among the activist groups that overturned the anti-hold-open clip policy.

Similarly, Massachusetts began allowing the clips in 2014 despite outlawing the technology in the 1970s.

New York has discussed allowing the clips. “33 million gas station fill ups a day in the United States, hold-open clips seem to have demonstrated they work. We believe they’re safer.” Robert Renkes, general counsel at the Oklahoma-based Petroleum Equipment Institute, told the Democrat & Chronicle in 2014.

Viewers face-palm

Many viewers couldn’t believe Steiner took so long to figure out the clips.

“I had to come to the comments to even figure out what you meant by ‘this’,” wrote WishGranter116 (@wishgranter516).

Another viewer commented, “I can’t imagine not doing this, I’ve been driving for 10 years and don’t think I’ve ever stood at the car holding the thing.”

Another added, “I’ve never not used it. how do you know when to stop if you’re pumping manually?”

The Daily Dot reached out to Steiner through TikTok comment and direct message for a statement.

