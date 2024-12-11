‘Is it actually bad?’: Woman says she hasn’t turned her car off while getting gas in 6 years. Does it cost more if you don’t?

A woman confessed that she leaves her car on while getting gas. As a matter of fact, she says she hasn’t turned it off in six years. Some viewers are less concerned with safety and more worried she is wasting money at the pump.

TikTok user Glory (@glorysummerellison) posted a video with her confession on Dec. 7. In the video, she says, “Is it actually bad to leave your car on while you’re getting gas? I have not turned my car off while getting gas for probably six years.”

She explains that she was driving with a friend who didn’t turn his car off while getting gas, and she started doing the same thing. “My car has not blown up yet,” Glory says.

Should you turn your car off while getting gas?

According to J.D. Power, you can technically get away with leaving your car on while getting gas. However, you are taking a risk since gasoline is extremely flammable in its vapor state. “More than half of all fires reported as gas station fires are caused by vehicles when static electricity causes gas vapors to ignite,” the article states.

How can you prevent static electricity from sparking a fire? “When you’re ready to pump gas, always touch something to release any static electricity before using the pump,” the article states. “If you don’t, there’s a danger that the static electricity will discharge and start a flash fire once you take the nozzle off.”

In a Reddit post to r/CarTalk two years ago, users discussed this same question. One user wrote, “There are only downsides to keeping it running. There’s a slightly higher risk of fire, you’re burning fuel for no reason, and generating more noise. Even in a cold climate the 5 minutes it takes to fill up won’t significantly cool down your car, and you can still run the interior heating with the engine turned off.”

The Daily Dot covered a similar conversation sparked by a TikTok user back in September.

And according to Google‘s AI-powered search results, it’ll actually cost you more to leave your car on while at the pump. “Idling (leaving your car on while not driving) burns fuel without actually moving the vehicle, making it a less efficient use of gas compared to simply turning off the engine for the short time it takes to fill up,” it notes.

Viewers react to the confession

The video has amassed more than 39,000 views. In the comments, users offered their advice on the subject.

One user wrote, “You’re probably lying, fine, but it’s advisable to turn it off.”

A second user wrote, “It’s not a big problem with newer cars, but there’s still a tiny chance there could be static and a spark could cause a fire.”

A third user wrote, “I just want to know. Why leave it on?”

Other users said they turn their cars off while pumping gas for other reasons.

“I turn my vehicle off, because I feel it will cost me more if I don’t,” wrote one user.

“I turn it off because there is a chance of static electricity, but also safety,” wrote another user. “Car jumpers are a real thing. You should always be immediately locking it once you get out.”

