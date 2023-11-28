‘The plane that I’m supposed to be on is right behind me’: Frontier Airlines changed terminal last minute, denied passengers entry after they ran there

A TikTok user is calling out Frontier Airlines after alleging that the company changed the terminal of a flight at the last minute. Upon reaching the new terminal, the TikToker user was told they were too late to board—despite the airline not sending an email about the change.

In a video with over 688,000 views, user Tamika (@tamika_thats_it) shows the plane for which she bought a ticket, which is still at the gate.

“Frontier changed the terminal of the flight—so everybody over here,” she says, referring to a sizable group of people at the gate, “ran from Terminal E in Atlanta airport to Terminal D.”

AtlFly estimates that changing terminals in the Atlanta airport typically takes about 15 minutes given the size of the airport.

When Tamika arrived at the plane, she was denied entry and told she needed to rebook on the next available flight, which departed several days after the original flight. They were also told that they would need to pay a rebooking fee.

Tamika later posted a follow-up saying that she was able to avoid the rebooking fee by reaching out to Frontier Airlines via WhatsApp. She says she sent them her original viral TikTok using this channel. Following this, the airline waived the fee.

Despite the pleasant resolution to her issues, Tamika says she still advises against flying with the airline.

“Frontier is not to be played with,” she states. “Do not fly with them…Don’t fly with Frontier.”

Tamika later posted her final video on the subject, revealing that she was able to stay with family until Monday, the day of her new flight. Still, she says the treatment she received from Frontier was unacceptable.

In this video, Tamika also reveals that she got to the airport two hours before her flight and was not informed of the change. She was only made aware of the change after searching for a flight information screen, at which point she quickly went to the correct terminal.

Once there, she estimated that around 20 people were denied entry, even though Tamika says she was able to stand in line behind someone who was able to have their ticket scanned.

Frontier Airlines is frequently criticized online for its practices. In the past, the airline has admitted to giving employees cash incentives for checking bags at the gate; this has led to allegations that they force customers to check bags who do not actually need to.

In the comments section, users shared their own thoughts about Frontier Airlines.

“I’m confused… they changed the terminal and now people can’t board after they changed it?” asked a user. “They would be paying for my room, my flight, food.”

“Same happened to me.My theory is that they overbook flights and don’t tell people last minute and steal their money,” offered another.

The Daily Dot reached out to Frontier Airlines via email and Tamika via TikTok direct message.