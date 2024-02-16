‘There has to be more to it’: Woman says she was fired for being ‘too efficient’

People can get fired for all kinds of reasons—but no one expects to be fired for being too good at their job. At least, TikToker Mariela didn’t until it happened to her. Based on the TikTok, it can be assumed she worked in an undisclosed corporate role; but after doing her co-workers a favor, she ended up being, as she puts it, “terminated.”

“So I got fired from my job yesterday,” the TikToker began, “and one of the reasons why is because I’m too efficient. And here’s an example of how I’m efficient.”

“Yesterday, my boss was in our morning meeting telling me that he’s going to set up meetings with the director of sales to talk about the events that we have coming up. And if we need to close, if we need a graphic, you know, the corporate talk,” she added.

“So I said, ‘Oh, hey, I’ve already done that work.’ I logged into the website that they use to track events. And I saw that we were closing in April, and I’ve already put that project in our project management software. Like I’ve already done all this work, and it did not require [us] to set up bi-weekly meetings. So yeah, I got fired because I am fucking good.”

But while plenty of commenters were sympathetic toward Mariela, her situation also sparked a debate—as others were unsure if she was telling the whole story. “There has to be more to it,” one wrote. “No, it sounds like you got fired for overstepping your boss and doing stuff without their approval,” another speculated. But Mariela was quick to dispel any rumors as she pointed out in her own comments that she has “zero reasons to lie about the toxicity and hostility of that work environment.”

On the other side, a commenter told Mariela that her boss was “definitely threatened by [her].” “Its a shame to let go of a person that needs minimal to none micromanaging,” they wrote.

“They don’t want to seem bad at their jobs, so instead of doing better they’ll fire competent people to preserve the illusion,” another suggested.

