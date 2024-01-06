‘I am a Karen when it comes to subscriptions’: Customer exposes why you should ‘fake cancel’ all your subscriptions

Subscription services have seen a recent explosion in popularity. In addition to typical monthly expenses like cell phone and internet payments, Americans now subscribe to a variety of other services, ranging from streaming companies to meal kits. Due to this increase, Americans now have a typical monthly subscription spend of anywhere from $219 to $273 per month, according to CBS News.

As the figures indicate, the actual amount spent on these services can add up over the year. That’s why some people have found ways to reduce the amount of dollars they give up every month for these services.

One such thrifty shopper is TikTok user Kimberly Ndubizu (@sliimkim). In a video with over 281,000 views as of Saturday, she reveals her method for getting offered discounts on subscription services.

“Am I the only one that fake-cancels my subscriptions?” she asks. “I am a Karen when it comes to subscriptions. I will fake-cancel my subscriptions so that I can get a deal.”

According to Ndubizu, if one attempts to cancel a subscription service, they will typically be offered a deal to get them to stay on as a customer.

“Every time you fake-cancel, they say, ‘Oh no, don’t go, here’s 90% off for the rest of the year,’” she explains. “And I’m like, ‘Yes, that’s exactly what I want. I want you to fear that I could leave. I don’t need to be here, I could leave. I need you to give me a reason to stay.’”

In the comments section, several users admitted to engaging in similar behavior.

“Them ADOBE subscriptions tho,” stated a commenter. “My wallet screams every month until i get the pre-cancel offers.”

“Meee,” added another. “and then I be mad when they don’t offer anything like d*** yall not desperate anymore??!”

“I did it with Verizon and got $50 off for a year,” offered a third.

However, others noted that this method doesn’t always work. As a result, some have also come up with their own workarounds to get deals.

“I get so hurt when they don’t offer anything. Now im alone and without my subscription,” shared a commenter.

“I actually cancel them, use a different email & card number,” detailed a second. “I’m 3 months into a 7 day trial.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Ndubizu via email.