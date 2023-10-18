‘Why do I have to have 17 different streaming services?’: Football fan calls out Paramount+, Sling, NFL+, Amazon Prime for making it ‘unbelievably difficult’ to watch a game

Recently, TikTok user Dakota Sage (@sakotadage) sat down to watch a Buffalo Bills game through a streaming service, which she assumed she could do given that she was already subscribed to several streaming services.

However, instead of being able to quickly find the game, she was met with a complex web of streaming services and packages that made finding out how to watch the game “unbelievably difficult.”

In a video with over 928,000 views, Sage says she went through Sling, the NFL app, Amazon Prime, and Paramount Plus in an attempt to find the game. Her efforts were fruitless.

“Streaming services have become the very thing they swore to destroy, which is cable,” she says.

Throughout the video, she documents her journey trying to find the game, eventually settling on the idea that she simply needs a digital antenna, which she says that she plans to install. The Buffalo Bills, she clarifies, are not her favorite team; she simply wanted to watch the game as she lives in New York.

“Why is there so much red tape?” she asks. “Why do I have to have 17 different streaming services? Why do I have to make sure the trajectory of the moon is in the right spot in the sky in order for me to log into my Sling at the right time to get the right channel? Like, it doesn’t make sense to me.”

In the caption, she adds, “Regardless of it being the Bills, I had this problem with watching my OWN team last week. And it’ll be a problem with other [teams] in the future. Streaming makes it unbelievably difficult to watch these games and it’s annoying how many hoops we have to jump through and $ we have to pay to make it work! This was supposed to be easy!”

Sage isn’t the first to complain about the modern need for multiple streaming services. In a 2022 poll, 69% of respondents stated their belief that there are too many streaming services. An analysis by the Financial Times also found that, if one were to purchase a subscription to all of the major streaming services, they would be paying more than the average cable TV package.

In the comments section of Sage’s video, users shared their thoughts on the confusion and frustration surrounding streaming services.

“I’m glad the sports people are getting on this cause if anyone is gonna change this, I firmly believe it’ll be the sports people,” wrote a user.

“Yeah these streaming services have gotten out of control. We can’t have nice things,” added another.

“Netflix, Hulu, ESPN, Motortrend, and I still can’t watch some things I want,” shared a third. “I quit them all, I watch highlight reels on YouTube after the game now.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Sage via TikTok direct message.