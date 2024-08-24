‘It’s a Dodge. You could have just showed the emblem on the steering wheel’: Expert shows quick trick for seeing if your transmission is bad

Buying a used vehicle is always fraught with worry. Is it a great deal or a lemon? One car dealer has gone viral for sharing a trick he claims can test for a bad transmission.

Topmansammy (@topmansammy), who describes himself in his TikTok bio as a “Car enthusiast turned into car dealer,” posted his tip on Aug. 13. The video has over 1 million views as of this writing.

However, not all of Sammy’s viewers agree with his self-diagnosis tool.

What Sammy says

In the video, Sammy sits in the driver’s seat of an unspecified model Dodge truck. A set of what appear to be dealer’s keys dangles from the steering column.

Addressing the camera, Sammy states, “Today, I’m going to show you guys how to check if a transmission is good or bad. We’re going to put her in drive.” With the engine running, Sammy shifts the vehicle’s automatic transmission into drive.

The truck visibly lurches forward before Sammy says, “Now reverse.” He then shifts into reverse, causing the truck to lurch yet again, before turning his head to shake it at the camera.

“Drive, reverse,” he says before repeating the process several times with the same result.

“It’s no good,” he claims before admonishing his viewers with a shake of his fingers. “Don’t get scammed out here.”

The jolting motions of the truck seem to be a good indication that something is wrong with it. However, most of the viewers commenting on the video disagree that it’s the vehicle’s transmission.

The viewers weigh in

Rahman Saeed (@sr_rahman._r) writes, “That’s not the transmission that’s the transmission mount.”

Another viewer also states, “Most of the time it is the mounts and not the actual transmission.”

Another added, “It’s transmission mount problem not transmission.”

The majority of commenters seemed to agree that the problem Sammy demonstrated seemed to indicate a problem with the transmission mounts, the parts of the car that support the weight of the actual transmission on the vehicle’s chassis.

According to Car Parts, “A typical transmission mount consists of an outer metal frame, which bolts to the transmission and chassis, as well as an inner rubber portion that absorbs vibrations.”

The site states, “Worn-out transmission mounts can allow the transmission to move around more than it should.” This could account for the lurching seen in the video.

However, a handful of viewers put the blame solely on the truck’s manufacturer.

“It’s a Dodge. You could have just showed the emblem on the steering wheel,” Caleb Kirby (@caleb.kirby2) wrote.

Another viewer added, “How to check for bad transmission. If it has a Chrysler or dodge logo.”

Is Dodge a reliable brand?

According to the online car-shopping resource CoPilot, Dodge’s flagship vehicle, “The Dodge RAM 1500 is one of the most reliable trucks on the road. They can be work trucks, around-the-town trucks, or both. Not many have severe problems outside of typical vehicle problems.”

However, it also notes that several models have had transmission issues reported, including the 2010-2013 Dodge RAM 1500 5.7-liter V-8 model as well as the 2014 Dodge RAM 1500.

The Daily Dot has emailed Dodge for a statement.

How can you tell you have a bad transmission?

According to the Indy Auto Man website, there are a few clues you can look for that may indicate a bad transmission.

First, you can simply check the Vehicle’s History Report, which can be obtained for free at CARFAX.

The site describes a three-step process for checking an automatic transmission:

Press the brake pedal and move the checkpoint handle sequentially from P (parking) to D (drive) and R (reverse), holding each for 3-5 seconds. The car reaction to switching should be barely perceptible, with a delay of no more than a second. There should be no kicks or extraneous sounds. Repeat the operation quickly: the box should not kick, either.

Move the lever to the D position, release the brake and increase the speed. The box will automatically switch in all stages up to a speed of 60 mph. Switching should be flawless, with no jolts or kicks. At the moment of steady speed, the tachometer should show no more than 2,000 rpm for a 6-speed gearbox; and no more than 3,000 – for a 4-speed gearbox. If the readings are higher and the engine roars, the box is faulty.

Check the used car operation on automatic downshifts. Accelerate and coast the vehicle. With deceleration, the gears should downshift almost silently and smoothly. – Indy Auto Man

How to check your transmission mounts

Car Parts describes three signs that may indicate your transmission mounts need replacing. Abnormal noises, excessive vibration, and excessive transmission movement—which would be similar to the movement seen in Sammy’s video.

The site also states that you can check the mounting yourself by using the “power braking” technique.

“Power braking involves putting the transmission in drive, holding one foot on the brake, and lightly accelerating the engine without moving the car. An assistant should be watching the engine compartment during the test. A worn-out engine mount or transmission mount will allow the powertrain to move up and down excessively during power braking.”

As always, the best way to be sure about any automotive problem is to have it checked out by a trusted and qualified mechanic.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Sammy via TikTok comment and direct message for more information.

