‘I never agreed to this’: Woman says brand sent her a smart scale. She never gave them her address

A woman is outraged after she says a brand sent her a smart scale that she specifically didn’t order. Not only did she not intentionally give this brand her address, but the item they sent triggered unpleasant memories of her previous eating disorder.

TikTok user Cassie (@noclasscasssss) posted a video on Tuesday where she lays out the situation. She starts by stitching another video from May 21 that shows her opening a package that she was unpleasantly surprised to find contained a smart scale from the company Eufy.

“OK, so I had taken this video down, not as a kindness to the brand, but because I didn’t want to come on the internet and talk about my eating disorder,” she says. “I had changed my mind about it, so I took the video down, but it’s going back up, and I’m making another one.”

Cassie says the reason she changed her mind about posting the video is that she had just received a call from TikTok inquiring about why she hadn’t posted a promotional video for the Eufy product. “I was like, ‘Happy to talk about it, I’m glad you brought it up,’” she says. “I just spent like an hour going through and getting all the receipts for you guys.”

She says everything started when she got an email with a Google Form about creating influencer content for the brands Pumiey and Shaperx. “But also in this form, there were a million other things, and I decided I want the Pumiey and I want the Shaperx, and I clicked ‘don’t want’ on everything else on that form,” Cassie says. “But I had to, because I clicked ‘yes’ to two things, I had to provide my name, my phone number, my address. And it went out to all of these brands—not just the people I said ‘yes’ to.”

Unfortunately, it appears that one of the brands, Eufy, misread the form and thought Cassie wanted its product delivered to her home. “Which wouldn’t, I guess, have been a horrible, big deal, except for the fact that it was a scale, and I’m trying to recover from an eating disorder,” Cassie says.

To make matters more annoying, Cassie received a shipping confirmation email from the company. She shows a screenshot of the email, which includes a graphic titled “Eufy Smart Scale P3 Viral TikTok Video Creation Guide.” Cassie says, “And so I get this email from them on May 16 telling me that my shipment is on the way. I respond, and I say, ‘Excuse me? I never agreed to this, nor did I provide you with my address.’”

The brand responded, “Honey, did you apply.” It’s worth noting that the initial email also includes the word “honey,” so this may just be a translation error. However, Cassie did not appreciate being called “honey” and let them know about it. “Don’t honey me,” she writes in response. “Don’t get sassy with me. I never agreed to this, and I know that to be a fact. I am recovering from an eating disorder and purposefully do not own a scale. Nor would I ever promote owning one.”

Eufy’s representative replied, “I’m sorry. I understand how you feel, it’s because you requested it before we shipped it to you, if you don’t like it I’ll give you a return code when it arrives, don’t be mad okay.” The exchange continued with Cassie informing them that she’d not only already received the scale but had also posted the video blasting the company for sending it without her permission. She refused to go out of her way to return a product she says she didn’t order.

The representative then asked if Cassie would take that video down and said they would talk to their leadership about how to make the situation right. However, Cassie was more concerned with how they got her address in the first place and demanded to see the application that she allegedly sent. That’s when she realized that Google Form surveys can sometimes be hard to read.

“That scoop neck short sleeve T-shirt in extra-small? I said that I want that,” Cassie says. “That mid-thigh bodysuit (random color) extra-extra-small/extra-small? I said I want that. So why it says ‘I don’t want it’ right there for both of those? That’s crazy because those are the two things on the form that I said ‘yes’ to that I received. And then down there at the very bottom, it says ‘yes,’ and then it says the ‘Smart Scale P2 Pro,’ which I said ‘I don’t want’ to but got anyways.”

She asserts, “So this form is bullsh*t. They printed the results out wrong, or they just totally fudged this. I don’t know because it was a Google Forms thing, and I worked with Google Forms a lot in college. And sometimes, if you click ‘see the results’ in a weird way, it prints sh*t out weird in a way that doesn’t make sense. So maybe that’s what they did? I think that’s what they did.”

To make matters worse, Cassie says she continued to receive communication from the brand even after blocking its emails. In the communications, the brand warned that it would report her to TikTok if she didn’t post content about the product. Cassie says that’s why she received the call from TikTok.

TikTok creators who meet certain criteria are able to participate in the platform’s affiliate marketing program. In order to continue qualifying, they need to meet certain metrics, and one of those is posting about the products they receive within a two-week period.

“I had a nightmare about these people,” Cassie says. “I had a nightmare that they FaceTimed me, and they were yelling at me about why I haven’t posted this product yet. This is f*cking insane. I did not ask for your scale. Learn how to read a Google Form and crawl the f*ck out of my a**.”

The video has amassed more than 341,000 views as of this writing. In the comments section, some viewers questioned why Cassie didn’t just return the scale. She posted a follow-up video addressing the question, in which she states that she doesn’t have a printer at her home. Printing out a shipping label and going to the post office feels like too much effort to expend on a brand “that has been nothing but rude to me,” she says.

The Daily Dot reached out to Cassie, Eufy, and TikTok via email for comment.

