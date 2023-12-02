‘This makes Whole Foods look like Walmart’: Erewhon shopper says just 3 items cost her $60. Here’s what she bought

At a time when grocery prices are at a recent high, one store takes the cake in terms of prices: Erewhon.

Numerous internet users have gone viral and sparked discussion after revealing their surprise at the grocery store’s extreme prices. Last month, a TikTok user alleged that she paid $20 for a smoothie—and $150 for a reusable tote bag. Another said they found a slice of pie at the store for over $40. A further TikToker stated that restocking a pantry at the store cost her over $3,000.

Now, another user has inspired intrigue after documenting their experience at the store.

In a video with over 875,000 views as of Saturday, TikTok user Ari (@mamaa.arii) shared her shock and amazement at some of the store’s prices, including a gallon of raw milk for just under $20.

Ari eventually decided to get three items: a can of soda, a steak dish, and sushi. The total came out to $57.28.

“Almost 60 bucks for all this, all that,” she says in the video. “And I didn’t finish it all!”

According to Ari, the steak dish was “kind of good,” whereas the sushi was not to her standards.

She then returned to try the “Hailey Bieber smoothie,” which cost her an additional $18. Later, she describes the smoothie positively, even given its high price point.

“This tastes like rich people bananas,” she says.

With the smoothie and two other purchases, she spent an additional $63.09.

“In total, I spent $120 on six things,” she concludes.

In the comments section, users expressed their amazement at the store’s high prices.

“This makes Whole Foods look like Walmart,” joked a user.

“18 DOLLARS FOR A SMOOTHIE? I THOUGHT $9.99 WAS A LOT,” said another.

“I went in once and walked RIGHT back out,” recalled a third.

That said, some users confessed to being frequent patrons of the store.

“Don’t do Erewhon, It’s MY FAVORITE grocery store!” exclaimed a commenter.

“If you’re wondering who frequently shops there it’s me I’m guilty,” admitted a second.

We’ve reached out to Erewhon and Ari via email.