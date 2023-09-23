‘I know they’re tired ‘: Customer shows Erewhon workers struggling to keep up with viral Hailey Bieber smoothie orders

In June 2022, Erewhon announced that it had partnered with Hailey Bieber for a special smoothie. Dubbed “Hailey Bieber’s Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie,” the smoothie contains “creamy almond milk, organic strawberries, and avocado” and is “enhanced with collagen and sea moss for added benefits,” per the Erewhon website. The cost of the smoothie is $18, which, though considered by many to be a high price, is within the normal price range for smoothies at the store.

While the smoothie has been out and popular for over a year, it was only recently that the drink caught the attention of TikTok users, who have turned the beverage into a viral sensation. It has become so popular, in fact, that Erewhon workers appear to be struggling to keep up with demand.

In a video with over 493,000 views as of Saturday, TikTok user @therealestcouplex shows a lineup of cups at an Erewhon. Each one is being filled with a pink drink, which the TikToker identifies as Hailey Bieber’s Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie.

“I know they’re tired of making Hailey’s smoothie,” writes the user in the caption.

In the comments section, many users theorized about the smoothie’s popularity, with many remarking that the smoothie is, in fact, quite tasty.

“Um… it is absolutely amazing,” a commenter said. “I’ve had it 3x when I visited and I could drink one every single day! They did an amazing job on this smoothie!”

“This smoothie is definitely worth the hype if you are visiting LA or live there you should definitely give it a shot,” added another.

“I doubted this drink but i tried it and now i’m addicted,” shared a third.

That said, some were less than enthusiastic about the beverage.

“These deada** taste like the most basic sh*t ever,” a commenter wrote.

“I had it and was very disappointed actually,” a second user shared. “It was okay. lol I wouldn’t get it again.”

“I tried it and was so grainy,” detailed a third. “There’s so much vitamins in there.”

However, many more were either excited about the drink or simply couldn’t wait to try it—even if it meant dealing with the drink’s high price point.

“That’s hundreds of dollars on that counter,” noted a user about the video.

“The way her smoothie has become an LA staple for so many,” observed an additional commenter.

The Daily Dot reached out to @therealestcouplex via TikTok comment.