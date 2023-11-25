‘I thought it was gonna be like $10.99’: Erewhon customer buys reusable bag at the cash register. It’s way more than she thought

A woman is shocked by the price of her new Erewhon reusable total bag in a viral TikTok. Erewhon, a Los Angeles-based organic grocery store, is known for its minimally processed and locally-grown food and fresh produce. The store, which boasts 10 locations in the L.A. area, is also known for the hefty price tag of its products.

When social media influencer Stephanie Valentine (@glamzilla) went shopping at Erewhon on her fourth day of L.A. life, she expected to spend a pretty penny—but not on her shopping bag.

“I just got home and I have an issue with Erewhon. Let’s talk about it,” she begins in a TikTok that’s received over one million views as of Saturday.

“I love it. I’m a huge fan, but this is my $20 Hailey Bieber smoothie, and my straw can’t suck anything out of it. But I knew that was going to happen, so of course I got another straw just in case.”

Stephanie pulls out the extra straw, which is sealed at one end. “I open the straw, the other side is still sealed,” she says.

“This is not a big deal, OK? OK cool, that’s one thing,” she continues. “Then I was at the cash register and I was like, ‘Oh, an Erewhon reusable bag, OK let me get one.’ He was like, ‘There’s a small and a large.’ I was like ‘OK, I’ll get the large.’”

Stephanie holds up the bag with a shocked expression. “I thought it was gonna be like, you know, $10.99. No, this cost me $150. What?”

Stephanie then gives a quick haul of her purchases from Erewhon, which include packs of kiwi, mango, and dragon fruit, orange juice prep cold pressed, Smart Sweets, and organic apples.

“But the $150 Erewhon bag…I’m gonna make this my everyday bag now. I have to now,” she declares.

“Anyway. This is day four of being an LA influencer. I had no idea. But these apples are really cute and this smoothie so good,” Stephanie says, drinking the pink smoothie as the video ends.

@glamzilla I couldnt say no cuz i took 45 seconds to decide between the small or large bag and i was having that grocery store anxiety when you think youre holding up the line so i have to live with this decision now. #erewhon #erewhonmarket ♬ original sound – GLAMZILLA

In the comments, users expressed their reactions to Erewhon’s price point.

“No matter how many times I try to guess the price of things in Erewhon, the actual price is always twice as much of what I thought it would be,” one user shared.

“Any number you think, you might as well double it,” Stephanie responded.

“Babes — that’s your new designer bag! take it everywhere,” another person commented, using a wide-eyed emoji.

“Yesterday I saw a video of $30 cucumbers from Erewhon and I haven’t recovered yet,” a third user wrote.

“Why didn’t you just say actually I don’t want the $150 bag,” a fourth viewer pressed.

Stephanie’s caption for the TikTok seems to answer this question, as she writes, “I couldn’t say no ‘cause I took 45 seconds to decide between the small or large bag and I was having that grocery store anxiety when you think you’re holding up the line so I have to live with this decision now.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Stephanie via Instagram message for more information.