‘Gotta do it in person’: Customer blasts Chipotle for botching online orders. ‘Every. single. Time.’

Following a viral video about a botched Chipotle order, viewers on TikTok are calling out the chain restaurant for sending skimpy or incorrect online orders.

In the video, Ari (@mamaa.arii) recreates the point of view of someone who ordered Chipotle online. She sits down with a Chipotle bowl in front of her and a look of excitement on her face.

She goes in with her fork to dig into her order, but soon as she lifts up the bowl’s aluminum cover, her facial expression turns to disappointment—something is wrong with the order.

She pauses for a moment, shakes her head, and grabs her order in one hand and her keys in the other ready to go to her local Chipotle to rectify her meal.

“Gotta do it in person,” Ari said in the caption, referring to the idea that to get your Chipotle order right, you need to go into the restaurant in person instead of ordering it online.

Ari is a popular content creator who has more than 875,000 followers on TikTok. She primarily posts comedic videos and does a lot of point-of-view style TikToks of relatable situations.

Her Chipotle POV video attracted more than 1.7 million views and nearly 1800 comments in its first 15 hours on the platform.

Many commenters shared that they’ve had similar experiences with ordering from Chipotle online and through food delivery apps like DoorDash.

“Did it once and said NEVER AGAIN! My bowl was half the weight it usually is and was missing toppings,” one person said.

“I literally stopped craving chipotle cuz they BARELY give anything if i doordashed,” another commented.

“One time I order a chicken bowl and they forgot the chicken and the beans,” a commenter wrote.

A former Chipotle employee revealed that at their restaurant location, they were “literally trained and told” to give smaller portions on online orders.

“Idk why but we’d get in trouble if we didn’t,” that person shared.

A separate commenter sympathized with the employees making the online orders because they’re often focused solely on fulfilling those pickup orders and “be stressed as hell every time I go in there.”

The Daily Dot reached out to both Ari and Chipotle for comment via email.