‘Bruh y’all ever heard of curtains?’: Woman shares hack to make apartment windows ‘not see-through’

A woman revealed a TikTok-inspired hack on how to make your living space a little more private: coating your window with Elmer’s glue.

The video was uploaded by TikTok user Helly (@hellysangel) where she shares how to make one’s windows “not see-through.” In the video, Helly dumps a container of Elmer’s glue into a paint tray before rolling a sponge roller over the glue.

Her strategy on how to make this effective? “Put it all the way onto the edge and just wipe it off later,” she advises.

First, she paints the window in horizontal strokes and then diagonally. Throughout, she provides tips on how to make it “blend” better. After her work is done, she unveils her masterpiece—her entire window covered in glue, making it appear frosted and opaque.

During an interview with the Daily Dot via Instagram direct message, Helly said she was inspired to do this from TikTok. She did this in order to prevent people from seeing through her room in her apartment. The video amassed 33.4 million views within a day, where viewers complimented the creator’s work.

“It actually looks good,” one viewer praised.

“It looks like cincilla glass, very fancy,” a second said.

“Why does it looks so nice tho,” a third complimented.

However, most people didn’t approve of the trend, pointing out the technical flaws in the ‘hack.’

“And how do you wash and clean your window?” one user asked.

“So now you can’t see out the window either,” a second remarked.

“Yea, wait until the summer heat when the sun is beaming on your window. A mess waiting to happen,” a third stated.

Others shared alternative ways Helly could have gained privacy without needing to use an entire container of glue.

“Bro just get one-way film. It looks cleaner and better. You can see out but can’t see in,” one person recommended.

“There’s window covers you can get on Amazon for less than 10$ that do this,” a second commented.

“Blinds, curtains, or they literally sell stick on window covers that make them opaque,” a third remarked.