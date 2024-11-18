‘I think it’s weird but I am 100% trying this’: Woman shares Domino’s ‘Pizza Drop’ hack. But not everyone is onboard

A Domino’s Pizza customer has gone viral after sharing her unusual method to reduce pizza grease. TikToker @momtimeonadime_ began the video by saying, “I want to see if anyone is as weird as I am when it comes to pizza.”

Featured Video

She then proceeded to show viewers a “trick [she] learned in college.” The trick consists of taking the pizza box with the pizza still inside, flipping it, dropping it, flipping the box again, and dropping it one more time. She then opened up the box so viewers could see the circle of grease on the top of the box.

“I know, that’s weird,” she said, “But now all the grease is on top, and there’s no more grease on your pizza. But, um, is that weird? I don’t think it’s weird.”

The TikToker didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

Advertisement

What did viewers say about this life hack?

For the most part, viewers reacted positively to the life hack.

“That’s actually the smartest thing I’ve seen all day,” one wrote.

Advertisement

“We did this in college,” another added. “It’s called the pizza shuttle drop, but you only do it with pizzas that are greasy af.”

Several other commenters also shared that they had learned this hack in college, while a further viewer added, “Life was just changed.”

Other viewers, however, were less convinced.

“Hell nah,” one wrote. “Bc if I do this and the top flies open, and I’m already having a bad day, I’m airing the place out.”

Advertisement

“I would think its ‘dirty’ and wouldn’t want to eat it,” another admitted.

A few other commenters also claimed that when they tried this hack, their entire pizza fell out.

While a further viewer claimed that to degrease a pizza, a better alternative was to “pat it with a paper towel.”

It isn’t just the pizza itself that’s catching attention on TikTok. Domino’s workers are also going viral on the app by sharing secrets people didn’t know about the company. For instance, worker @Bologniguy revealed that Domino’s iconic pizza tracker isn’t what it seems.

Advertisement

“Not to ruin the magic for anyone, but this thing is not real,” he says. “It’s not tracking your order. There’s no real-time tracking. What they do is they guess how long your order might take when you order it, and then this thing just moves by itself. But, it’s got a patent number, so looks legit, right?”

Domino’s didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.