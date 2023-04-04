‘Dollar General is the worst place to work I swear’: Former Dollar General worker says she was told to clear out freezers, destroy the items in the dumpster

Dollar General has repeatedly been declared a terrible place to work, largely thanks to horror stories shared by former (and current) employees on social media. And another ex-worker has come forward to share her own personal nightmares of working for the franchise.

Savannah Beneventi (@highspeedfan) posted two videos last month detailing her absolute worst moments at Dollar General, kicking things off with a photo of what appear to be rat droppings.

“So one of the major problems about working at Dollar General, aside from the customers and the horrible management, were the rats,” she said. “I have so many pictures of rat piss and shit, it’s not even funny.”

One incident she described involved her and another co-worker declining to stock products that were covered in rat urine, only to eventually find a passive-aggressive note on the board reminding employees that products had to be stocked.

“They were like, ‘Well you can’t just not do it. There’s rat piss and shit on everything,’” she recalled. “And I was like, ‘Then, maybe call an exterminator? I don’t know what to tell you.’”

That wasn’t the only passive-aggressive note Beneventi said management left on the board in the break room for her rather than simply speaking to her directly. She shared pictures of several and acknowledged that at a certain point, she made a game for herself out of refusing to do work and coming in late because the job was just so terrible.

“I would just pretend that they weren’t for me and that I didn’t read them,” she said.

The TikToker also recalled having to spend an entire night taking frozen food out to the dumpster by herself because the freezer doors broke.

“I had to use every single shopping cart that we had in this fucking store,” she ranted. “And they had the audacity to tell me, ‘Oh yeah, you need to destroy all the items so that no one can like, dumpster dive and get them.’ Bitch, if someone wants to get a soggy, defrosted fucking pizza, that is none of my fucking business. And no, I did not destroy any of it.”

Just last week, the New York Times ran an article detailing the numerous safety violations Dollar General has faced in the past six years. The implied accusation is that it’s apparently cheaper for major companies like this to contest the penalties or come to a settlement than to actually create a better environment for both customers and workers—something the numerous TikToks like Beneventi’s anecdotally seem to back up.

And her viewers didn’t have kind words for the company, either.

“Dollar General is the worst place to work I swear,” @lalaleigh13 wrote.

“I similarly worked for a DG for 2 weeks one summer,” @aspicyypisces said. “Accidentally gave a guest the staff bathroom key, watched someone steal a cart full of merch, & had the cops come TWICE to wait on people/criminals? Who were inside the store. Basically those stores are unhinged.”

Another viewer said that “working at DG was my first job and a literal nightmare i will nvr work at a store bc of it.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Beneventi and to Dollar General via email.