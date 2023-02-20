‘I did this for like a month until I got caught’: Worker says she sat in breakroom doing nothing at work for 10 hours every day

TikToker Savannah Beneventi (@highspeedfan) just racked up over 3.5 million views on a single post in which she shared numerous “chaotic” ways she decided to quit different jobs over the years right after she started encountering “minor inconveniences.”

The first job she mentioned is Amazon, and throngs of TikTokers applauded the way she decided to handle her exit from the company, essentially getting paid to do nothing for an entire month after she clocked into work and then spent the entirety of her shift in the breakroom doing “nothing.”

“So I do this thing where I quit every single job that I ever had over the most minor of inconveniences, so I’m gonna tell you every single job I quit and why,” Beneventi started her video.

She then listed the vocations she’s held and what led her to ultimately sever ties with each.

She said of Amazon, “Everyone watches you all the time, and I just got so tired of it, so I started doing this thing where I would clock in, and then I would sit in the breakroom for 10 hours every single day. I did this for like a month until I got caught and then they wanted me to explain myself, so I just quit.”

Next up was a pizzeria, where customer behavior was the reason for her exit. “You’d be surprised how many customers are so rude over pizza. At one point, I literally got so mad that I cursed out a customer, and then I immediately realized what I did, and I was like, ‘There is absolutely no coming back from this.’ So, instead of arguing with them, I literally just hung up the phone. I looked in the back, and I was like, ‘I need to go outside for a minute,’ and then I just kept walking home. I never came back.”

She also worked at a popular Tex-Mex restaurant chain that has since gone out of business. “So I used to work at Don Pablo’s, rest in peace. But this job was literally so freaking boring. I picked up smoking just so I could go outside and have like a million smoke breaks, so I wouldn’t have to do my job.”

She said after she found out she was going to be asked by management to stay later one day, she clocked out and “never came back.”

Viewers who saw the TikToker’s post replied that they, too, were job hoppers and that they never seem to have an issue finding and securing a new gig. “Girl, I was a job hopper smh. It’s either I get fired or just don’t show up. I get jobs easily&im really good at interviews lol,” one said

Others who said they worked at Amazon used to get paid for doing nothing while hiding out in parts of the building as well. “Ong working at amazon i used to nap on the toilet for three to four hours at a time i didn’t mean to tho but it happened three times before i quit,” one claimed.

And then there were those who shared their own reasons for quitting jobs. “If a manager is excessively aggressive/yells a lot I leave immediately,” one said, while another TikToker remarked: “No bc I quit a job before just bc my boss had glasses that turned into sunglasses in the sun & I couldn’t stand it.”

