Woman gets banned from Disney after trying alcohol in chip can hack

Most Disney adults are hyped enough by the park itself, but others have their own tricks to instill a little more magic into their day. While outside alcohol is prohibited at Disney, people have found creative ways to get around the rule—such as hiding canned alcohol inside chip containers.

In a TikTok video that’s garnered 1.1 million views, creator Ness (@nessa.gado) showed her audience how the hack works, but admitted that it came at a cost.

“My sister got banned from Disney,” says the creator as she first shows her sibling emptying cans of Doritos and other chips. She then proceeds to hide bottles of Buzzballz, a brand of pre-mixed cocktail drinks, in the empty chip cans.

However, the clip then cuts to Gado’s sister being detained by Disney security guards as the creator reveals that she got caught trying to sneak in the alcohol. As a consequence of her actions, Gado says her sister got banned from the park.

“By far the most ratchet she ever felt,” she added in the video’s caption.

Viewers in the comments let Gado know that Disney is onto the TikTok alcohol hack.

“I went last week and brought actual pringles and they were shaking them,” one recent visitor recalled. “I was like, ‘It’s real chips.'”

“Went 4 days ago and security was making everyone open their chip cans,” another commented.

A former Disney security guard even shared their expertise, warning boozy visitors that “All the hidden alcohol secrets was part of the training, including Pringles cans.”

Sneaking alcohol into Disney World is more common than you might think, and chip cans aren’t the only way people do it. Back in July, another TikToker went viral after she revealed how her parents snuck alcohol into the park—by pouring it inside sunscreen bottles.

Gado didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via Instagram direct message.