‘No bc my life hasn’t been the same without twisty Cheetos’: Viewers shocked by woman’s list of beloved snacks that have recently been discontinued

Have you ever had a beloved snack disappear from the shelves only to appear in your dreams? Well, TikToker H (@h__taylorsversion) compiled a list of all the treats she’s loved and lost.

Her video has been viewed over 1.4 million times, and viewers flooded her comments section with their own favorites that have been discontinued or are no longer stocked in stores.

“So my boyfriend and I have a running joke that every single thing that I love gets discontinued, but at this point, the list is this long,” H said, pointing to a list superimposed behind her head. “So it’s not really a joke anymore.”

Though her list mostly consisted of cheesecake and brownie-flavored snacks, it’s impressive how she kept track of her losses. A few of her favorites included…

Discontinued snacks

Philadelphia Cheesecake Bars: “I think the latest time that I probably ever saw them was like early middle school, so 2006.”

Cheesecake brownies from Starbucks: “They had these up until I was a sophomore in college.”

Starbucks Salty Caramel Mocha: “They discontinued those as well.”

Gold Peak Green Tea: “I have only been able to find the green tea six packs at like literally one grocery store, one place I go for breakfast, and one place that is a vape store. I literally ordered a 12-pack of green tea from a vape store earlier today.”

Ben and Jerry’s Red Velvet Ice Cream: “I used to eat an entire one of these in a night … and then I think 2015 I just stopped seeing them.”

Breyers Dark Side/Light Side Ice Cream: “They were limited edition for Star Wars. They’re gone now.”

Pumpkin Chocolate Cake from Publix: “You can’t even find a picture of it on the internet other than this, and one other girl trying it on TikTok.”

Commenters shared their own lost favorites.

“Doritos STAX. literally nobody knows what these are which is probably why they were discontinued but I loved them,” a viewer said.

“This is my ongoing joke with my husband too!! Cranberry redbull man… I miss them,” a second shared.

“Chili nut M&M’s is my thing,” a third added.

Companies will always roll out new products, but for every one that hits the shelves, another is pulled due to low sales, lack of interest, or supply chain issues. Items discontinued in 2023 include Trader Joe’s Minty Mallows, Ronzoni’s Pastina, and McDonald’s McCafe Bakery Items.

There are ways to recreate your favorite snacks at home. Ingenious bakers frequently post recipes online that recreate treats like cheesecake brownies. TikTokers have also tackled the issue with videos sharing how to make company-branded flavors. These include Dutch Bros. menu items with ingredients from Amazon and Raising Cane’s secret sauce.

The Daily Dot reached out to H via TikTok comments for further information.