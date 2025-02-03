‘Actually 10x better’: Woman asks if there’s a difference between Diet Coke and Coke Zero. There’s a major one

When it comes to Diet Coke and Coke Zero, people have very polarizing opinions.

People tend to have strong takes on their preferred fizzy drinks. You’re either a Coke person or a Pepsi person. Sprite or 7UP. Schweppes or Canada Dry gingerale.

But this divide isn’t just limited to pitting brands against each other.

There’s infighting within brands, especially when it comes to their no-sugar and zero-calorie alternatives. And people won’t let up on which they think is superior.

But is there an actual difference?

Coke lover starts soda wars

In a viral video with more than 1.3 million views, fitness pro Samantha (@movin_morgans) hit on an unexpectedly controversial topic while grocery shopping.

“I’m so sorry, but does anybody know the difference between this and that?” she asked.

Samantha flipped the camera over and pointed at the red packs of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and the grey Diet Cokes.

“I still have no idea what the difference is,” Samantha said.

But after seeing how hardcore some of the comments were, Samantha was shocked.

“Y’all are some ride-or-die, Diet Coke, Coke Zero fans out there,” Samantha said, shocked by how much controversy her simple post stirred up.

“Coke Zero tastes like coke. Diet Coke is Diet Coke,” a top comment read.

“One leaves a bad aftertaste the other is Coke Zero,” a person shared.

“I love Diet Coke, hate Coke Zero. You fall on one side, rarely both. That’s all I know,” another added emphatically.

“Diet Coke from the fountain and Coke Zero from a can, in a cup, with tons of ice! This is the way!!!” a commenter detailed.

What’s the difference between Coke Zero and Diet Coke?

Despite commenters’ allegiances to the side they say is better, there actually is a technical difference between the two, and this is coming from Coca-Cola’s official site.

The simple answer? They do taste different.

While both are sugar-free and calorie-free, Coke Zero tastes closer to the original, while Diet Coke has a different blend of flavors, “which gives it a lighter taste.”

Coke launched its first sugar-free cola in 1983 with Diet Coke and decades later introduced Coke Zero in 2006 (which was replaced by Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar in 2016, but most people still call it by the same name).

Is Coke Zero or Diet Coke better for you?

It’s close, but Diet Coke has less stuff in it.

As Parade notes, Coke Zero uses acesulfame potassium to sweeten the drink, as well as aspartame. Diet Coke just uses aspartame. Diet Coke is also lower in caffeine. Acesulfame potassium has been linked to side effects.

Coke Zero takes the lead?

While Diet Coke had a significant head start in gaining popularity, plenty of people are digging Coke Zero.

In 2021, Coke Zero outsold Diet Pepsi, making it the second most popular “low-calorie cola carbonate” right after its predecessor, Diet Coke, CNN reported.

“It is growing faster than the Coca-Cola Company’s total portfolio. Coca-Cola Zero Sugar grew its volume sales by 5% in 2023, which is over double the rate of growth the business’s total portfolio saw, which was 2%,” Marketing Week reported.

But this growth might not just be about a preferred taste.

Emily Contois, author of “Diners, Dudes, and Diets: How Gender and Power Collide in Food Media and Culture,” told CNN that the word “diet” might be turning some customers away, especially young men.

“Diet is about lack, diet’s about restraint, diet’s about femininity in these negative, but also kind of painful ways,” Contois said. On the other hand, from a marketing perspective, “zero is empowered and full and a value add. It’s got zero sugar as a good thing instead of diet as this pursuit of nothingness.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Samantha and to Coca-Cola for comment.

