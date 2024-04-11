‘He wasn’t a suspect’: O.J. Simpson’s death uncovers a popular alternative theory about why he didn’t do it—many are convinced

O.J. Simpson’s death has shocked Americans nationwide. The former football star, infamous for beating murder charges, lost his battle with cancer Thursday at the age of 76.

Many have speculated he in fact committed the crimes and got away with murder. That speculation spurned decades of jokes and theories. On X, user Todd Spence (@Todd_Spence) celebrated comedian Norm MacDonald’s legacy by pointing out how he was fired for refusing to stop telling O.J. Simpson jokes that painted him as guilty.

But in the wake of his death, a TikTok video by user Rae Spirits (@rae_spirits), which has garnered over 2.7 million views and 320,000 likes is making rounds again. In the video, Rae shared a perspective that may challenge perceptions of Simpson’s guilt.

“So I’ve always been like 100% team OJ Simpson is guilty,” the TikToker began in the clip.

However, after digging into history about his son, she admitted she felt less certain of his guilt.

“Recently, it was brought to my attention to check out his son, Jason,” she said. “Here’s what I found.”

She then listed a multitude of strange facts about the young man. The woman alleged that Jason was diagnosed with “intermittent rage disorder” prior to the murders and also stopped taking his medication two months before the crime was committed.

She claimed he also wrote a very suspicious note that “talked about killing anyone who hurt his loved ones.”

Rae Spirits said O.J.’s son was also a serious threat to women.

“In his past, Jason nearly killed a girlfriend and seriously injured another,” she said. “At the time of the murders, he was on probation for attacking his boss with a knife.”

To bolster the theory that Jason could’ve been a possible suspect in the murders, she added that he had no alibi to explain his whereabouts during the time when they took place. The TikToker also claimed his time card at work was also mysteriously handwritten, despite the company having an electric time clock-in machine.

According to the woman, items found at the scene may have belong to Jason.

“A black ‘navy watch cap’ with animal fur on it was found at the crime scene,” she said. “Photographs obtained from his storage locker show that he wore them often and that he had a dog.”

She also explained a knife was found in the man’s storage locker, that matched the description of the knife used in the murders and Jason was trained by the Navy Academy to wield the weapon.

The woman then piled on more data to support her theory that O.J. may have actually been innocent.

“The day after the murders, O.J. hired a top criminal attorney to represent Jason even though he wasn’t a suspect,” she said.

In the video’s comments section, some were convinced the former football star’s son may have been responsible for the murders.

“I HAVE BEEN SAYING HIS SON DID THIS SINCE THE 90’S OJ didn’t do it, but he knows who did,” user Huntress Enterprises 💕 commented. “The reason he REACTED the way he did 2 protect his son!!!”

“O.J felt he had a better chance of getting off than his son did and he was right,” user Marita added.

However, others were less convinced.

“OJ wrote a book explaining how he did it…no sane, innocent person would do that. Sorry,” user Beth wrote. (He co-wrote a book with a ghostwriter called If I Did It, and said he was paid handsomely not to dispute its framing.)

In 1994, OJ Simpson’s wife, Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman were found stabbed to death outside of her Los Angeles home. Simpson was acquitted in the murders, however he was found liable for their deaths in a civil suit.

In 2007, he was found guilty of robbery and kidnapping. He was sentenced to up to 33 years in prison.

RIP OJ Simpson



