“Where can I find this? It’s an emergency”: Retro Diet Coke can, flavor makes comeback

After more than four years off the shelves, Diet Cherry Coke is making a comeback—and this time, it’s going retro.

Featured Video

Originally launched in 1985, the classic diet soda was discontinued in 2020. But now, Coca-Cola may be bringing it back just in time for summer. The updated release is expected to feature its original throwback look and will be available in the U.S. for a limited time.

The news first picked up traction after Parade teased the comeback, and more recently, Snackolator—a well-known snack news account—posted about it on Instagram.

“Diet Cherry Coke is returning for a limited time with retro packaging!” the post read.

Advertisement

“It’s been years since the OG Diet Cherry Coke has been out, so I’m really looking forward to getting it again.”

This doesn’t appear to be an exclusive drop, meaning it should hit stores nationally but details are still rolling in.

Diet Coke fans rejoice

Fans under Snackolator’s Instagram post wasted no time sounding off.

Advertisement

“Where can I find!” asked one user. “This is an emergency!”

“Oh yay! I’m super picky about my diet soda and the Splenda sweetened stuff just didn’t hit right,” shared another. “I need the old school carcinogenic aspartame to get my fix.”

“Looks like someone has been listening to me lol,” joked another

And a fourth added: “I’m going to need at least 10 cases.”

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.