Influencer Natalie Reynolds sobs outside TikTok HQ after account ban

A dramatic video of content creator Natalie Reynolds sobbing outside TikTok’s Los Angeles headquarters went viral on social media. In the June 9, 2025, clip posted on X, Reynolds appeared visibly distressed, pacing and tearfully pleading on the phone to be let inside. Her desperation was tied to a sudden ban on her TikTok account, reportedly her largest platform.

Who Is Natalie Reynolds?

Reynolds, 26, is a Los Angeles-based content creator who first found fame on TikTok in 2022. She started on the platform with dance and lip-sync clips. Her popularity surged, however, when she shifted toward prank content and flirty skits with her boyfriend, Zack Huelsman. Their lighthearted, often suggestive videos frequently ended up on TikTok’s For You page.

Since then, Reynolds expanded her digital reach. She’s grown a sizable following across multiple platforms: over 5.5 million YouTube subscribers, 133K Instagram followers, and more than 33K fans on the Kick streaming service, where she now livestreams regularly. Her presence has become a fixture in influencer circles. Lately, though, it appears to be for all the wrong reasons.

Why did Natalie Reynolds get banned from TikTok?

Reynolds’ tearful appearance at TikTok HQ followed a wave of backlash in May 2025. A widely-condemned prank video showed her allegedly convincing a homeless woman who couldn’t swim to jump into Lady Bird Lake in Austin, Texas, for $20. Reynolds reportedly told the woman it was part of a scavenger hunt, promising to join her in the water. However, when the woman jumped in, Reynolds left her to fend for herself as a “prank.” The woman became distressed after being left on her own in the lake. A firetruck eventually arrived on the scene, but Reynolds and her group had already left the lake.

She is trash. She told a homeless woman, who couldn’t swim- that she would give her $20, if she jumped in a lake & then ran away- when the lady was drowning & yelling for help. pic.twitter.com/SDiFAobUtH — JoJo🇺🇸 (@SeahawksJoJo) June 8, 2025

The video quickly went viral, and viewers slammed Reynolds for putting the woman at risk. Critics called the stunt reckless, and many demanded accountability and legal consequences. Despite the outrage, Reynolds seemed unbothered and continued to post upbeat content to her various platforms.

Still, the fallout may have caught up with her. Although TikTok hasn’t issued an official statement, many speculate the ban was tied to the incident. Reynolds’ emotional breakdown outside the company’s doors has left viewers split. Some see it as a genuine cry for help, while others believe it’s a calculated move to regain sympathy.

Reactions to the Natalie Reynolds video

Overall, people on social media are not impressed with her tearful pleas outside TikTok HQ.

“She should go to jail for that. What on earth made her think she’d ever get her account back?” asked @Bubblebathgirl.

Another person said, “Umm what is she hoping to accomplish? Random employee just giving it to her 🤣”

