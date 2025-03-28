‘There are witnesses‘: Woman goes on a date with a Tinder worker. Then 2 women at the restaurant step in to ask her something

A comic who runs a series called @aska[expletive]boy posted a TikTok detailing a recent nightmare first Tinder date. In her clip, which accrued over 1.5 million views, she shared her date with the man.

Featured Video

Pre-gaming?

The comedian begins her video by stating that she ended up going on a date with a guy in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Right from the gate, she doesn’t paint a positive picture of her experience. In fact, the date was so bad that two women who were seated beside her during the dinner chimed in. According to the TikToker, the meet-up was so visibly awful that they asked her if it was the worst date she’s ever been on.

She says she ended up getting to the restaurant “five minutes early.” However, the man she matched with was there even earlier than she was. And he was already seated at a table. An “important” detail she shared with viewers is that the man also had a drink in front of him.

Advertisement

The TikToker says this has occurred to her previously. And it usually happens because it’s a sign the guy doesn’t want to pay. She found this type of behavior “silly” as she always offers to pay “just to be polite.” However, she added that she doesn’t think men should take her up on her “lightly offering” to split a tab.

$8 beers

Furthermore, she says the beers at the location cost around $8 a pop, and she doesn’t drink that much. So if the guy was setting up a situation where he didn’t pay for her items, she seemingly commented that he was being overly miserly.

Another ding against the man’s behavior was that he opted to sit in a booth. Conversely, this meant that she needed to sit in a chair during the shared outing. Following this, he asked if she wanted to “get a drink?” She replies, “sure” as a means of asking to see what he does. Then, he points to the bar, inviting her to buy her own beverage.

Advertisement

Since she had work the following day, the creator says she opted not to drink and instead ordered a seltzer. After bringing the drink back to the table, her date expressed shock.

“You’re not gonna drink anything?” he asked her. Afterward, the TikToker informed him that she might get something later. But her date just wouldn’t let the issue go and they discussed the matter for another “three minutes.”

He capped off the conversation by saying, “Nobody’s ever done this to me on a first date before.”

‘We’re getting older, sir’

Additionally, the TikToker tells her viewers that the man was 35 years old. So the prospect of someone not drinking on a first date seemed “unlikely” to her. Although, she goes on to state that “he does apologize” for his response to her seltzer order. Going on the man says that he was “thrown” by her drink order.

Advertisement

It seems that at this point in the date she was ready to pack up and go. But then he throws out a bit of information that compelled her to stay. And it has to do with where the man works. He informs her that he’s an employee of Tinder. Which just so happened to be the dating application the two of them “matched on.”

Because she’s a “curious person” who “run[s] a dating comedy show,” the TikToker was intrigued.

“I have to know everything about your co-workers and about you,” she says to her viewers.

Following this discovery, she asks him if he enjoys his office space. However, he immediately states that he works remotely. Next, “unprompted” he informs her this is due to a “phlegm problem” he received a doctor’s note for.

Advertisement

She says, “There are witnesses that this man said this to me.” Following this, it dawns on her that the man’s been making a “phlegm noise…every 10 minutes” during their meeting. “Yeah, it was disruptive to my co-workers,” he tells the TikToker.

Instant exit

After the man grabbed his second beer, she noticed that he began “slurring” while speaking. This tells her that it, indeed, wasn’t the man’s second drink of the night. After taking note of the time she says it’s getting late, which seemed like a surprise to the individual.

When she called an Uber and he saw that it was arriving, the man took that as a sign to dip. So he did, leaving the TikToker grateful she didn’t grab a beer for what she called a “stupid date.”

Advertisement

Afterward, two women sitting at an adjacent table approached her.

“Hey, we don’t meant eavesdrop. Was that the worst date you’ve ever been on in your entire life? And I was like, no.” She laughs after revealing that information. Moreover, the concerned patrons also remarked that the man was “blackout drunk.” Ultimately, the TikToker was able to get a couple of attendees for her next comedy show. So, her date wasn’t a complete wash.

Viewers feel for her

One person who responded to her video stated that his issue with her not drinking was a glaring red flag. “As a sober person in recovery. Anyone who has an issue with me not drinking alcohol usually has their own issue with alcohol,” they said.

Advertisement

Another speculated that he got a job at a dating application as a means of self-reflection. “Did he get a job at tinder to try to better understand on a technical level why he is single?” they asked.

Someone else replied, “When he said ‘bar’s over there’, I would’ve walked myself back out the door,” another remarked.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @aska[expletive]boy via Instagram direct message for further comment.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.