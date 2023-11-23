We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. WebCrawler Reusable Block Form EMAIL * reCAPTCHA If you are human, leave this field blank. SIGN UP Let me read it first

Happy Thanksgiving! To celebrate the holiday, we’ve got a list of Thanksgiving memes to get you in the spirit of Turkey Day. After that, our other top stories are about: How viewers are reacting to a video showing a proposal on a hot air balloon that didn’t work out well, OnlyFans creators trolling Rep. George Santos after a report found he used campaign funds on subscriptions, and a comical and frustrating experience with a Wendy’s AI drive-thru chatbot.

After that, our Senior Politics and Tech Editor David has a “Deplatformed” column for you.

If you scroll down below, you’ll also see our latest video in the “Meme History” YouTube series the Daily Dot recently started.

⚡ Today’s top stories

🦃 MEMES

Thanksgiving memes to get you into the spirit of Turkey Day

With the holidays comes family time, and with family time comes the inevitable moment when you need to have a Thanksgiving-related joke or meme on hand to break the tension.

➤ READ MORE

Typically, marriage proposals are romantic and spontaneous. Here, a popular content creator thought he had a creative way to propose to his girlfriend of six years—on a hot air balloon ride—that didn’t work great.

➤ READ MORE

🗳️ POLITICS

Spicy content creators are trolling George Santos

OnlyFans content creators are joking that Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) subscribed to their accounts on the platform after a U.S. House Ethics Committee report found that Santos used campaign funds to buy OnlyFans subscriptions.

➤ READ MORE

Wendy’s has started rolling out its new AI chatbot system at the drive thru. However, according to one video, what was intended to be a seamless transition turned into a comical and frustrating experience.

➤ READ MORE

By David Covucci

Senior Politics and Technology Editor

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🙅‍♀️ In a viral video, an ex-Walmart worker shares that she quit her new job at Walmart during orientation.

💨 A woman has lived to tell the tale of how she and her friends got carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning from smoking hookah.

🏀 Here are some of the best NBA memes.

🚗 Recently, a court ruled that Tesla employees can’t wear pro-union shirts to work.

🥐 A customer bought a chocolate croissant from Trader Joe’s, only to realize that she’d been bamboozled upon opening the box.

🐦 Swifties are digging through Travis Kelce’s old tweets. They’re… good?

📺 From the Daily Dot archive: Here’s why you can’t take a screenshot of a TV show or movie on your computer.

