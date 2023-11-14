Here are some of the best NBA memes

With high-energy games and larger-than-life personalities, the NBA and its players have become a fertile ground for meme culture. These memes have captured iconic moments, player quirks, and humorous insights, becoming a staple for fans and internet users.

Let’s explore some of the most memorable NBA memes that have made rounds on the internet.

Magic Johnson’s ‘I Ain’t Gonna Be Here’ meme

One of the most iconic NBA memes comes from Magic Johnson’s surprising 2019 announcement about stepping down as the president of basketball operations for the Los Angeles Lakers. During his statement, Johnson uttered the phrase, “I ain’t gonna be here,” which quickly became an online expression of cynicism and sarcasm that was widely shared across social media platforms.

Damian Lillard’s ‘Dame Time’ stare

Damian Lillard’s “Dame Time” stare meme immortalizes the Portland Trail Blazers star’s confident smirk after a game-winning shot against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The NBA player’s expression, captured amidst his team’s celebration, became a symbol of confidence and featured in various photoshops and Accidental Renaissance memes.

Brian Windhorst’s ‘Now Why Is That?’

Basketball analyst Brian Windhorst sparked the “Now Why Is That?” meme after he uttered the phrase on ESPN’s “First Take.” It humorously highlights contradictions and absurdities within certain situations, or personality traits online.

Wade-LeBron’s iconic dunk meme

The Wade-LeBron dunk picture, an iconic sports photograph, captures Miami Heat’s Dwyane Wade and LeBron James in a memorable dual dunk moment. The image has inspired numerous redraws and remakes, cementing its place in both the world of sports and memes.

The Jordan Poole effect

This meme was birthed from the theory that NBA player Jordan Poole plays better when beautiful women are watching. It quickly transcended Poole, becoming a general reference to improved performance in the presence of an attractive audience, particularly in a sports context.

The emo Jimmy Butler meme

NBA player Jimmy Butler’s alleged affinity for emo subculture and aesthetics got the meme treatment after a clip circulated online in which he could be heard listening to the band My Chemical Romance in 2023. Shortly after, Butler debuted an emo-heavy hairstyle during a media day for the Miami Heat, which further fueled the meme, and had many online users playfully speculating about the transformation.

NBA 2K15 facescan fail meme

The NBA 2K15 facescan fail meme highlights the sometimes hilariously inaccurate 3D models of players’ faces in the video game “NBA 2k15.” These poorly scanned avatars became a source of amusement and were widely shared on social media, demonstrating the often unpredictable outcomes of technology in gaming.

Conclusion

NBA memes provide entertainment and reflect on basketball culture’s dynamic and playful nature. They connect fans, players, and internet users in a shared language of humor, allowing for a unique and enjoyable way to engage with the sport. Using iconic photographs, memorable quotes, and technological mishaps, NBA memes have become an integral part of the online sports community.