‘Why does the robot sound like it has an attitude?’: Robot takes a customer’s order at Wendy’s. It catches an ‘attitude’

Wendy’s has started rolling out its new AI chatbot system that is supposed to be handling customer orders at the drive thru. However, according to one TikTok video, what was intended to be a seamless transition turned into a comical and frustrating experience.

The video, which was posted by Macey (@maceitrain) this week, kicks off with Macey already mid-order, requesting a Coke. The Wendy’s robot promptly responds with a simple, “Anything else?”

The TikToker then proceeds to modify her order. “Can I make the junior bacon cheeseburger Biggie bag a medium, please?” she says.

After each update to the order, the robot mechanically repeats, “Anything else?”

Macey then requests medium fries, and responds to the predictable “Anything else?” by saying, “That will be it.”

However, the robot, seemingly not recognizing the voice command takes a couple of seconds before it queries, “Sorry, do you want anything else?”

This prompts an amused, “No,” from Macey. Finally, after a lengthy back-and-forth, the robot instructs, “Great, please pull up to the next window,” as Macey concludes the video with a bemused, “What the hell?”

The video has since accumulated over 944,200 views with over 550 comments. Some commenters were not overly impressed by the speed of the new ordering system.

“I feel like that took longer than having a human take the order,” one commenter said.

“it’s to slow for me , I’d get mad,” a second commenter added.

“the long ah pauses in between would make me drive off,” a third remarked.

Others commented on the sound of the chatbot’s voice, suggesting it came off as rude or impatient.

“Why does the robot sound like it has an attitude,” one wrote.

“Oh she’s HAD it with you,” a second commenter said.

“she was being a little spicy,” another added.

As of late, Wendy’s has been no stranger to being in the spotlight on TikTok. In one viral video, a Wendy’s worker complained about her restaurant being severely understaffed, threatening to quit.

Another video featured a TikToker who filmed a “life hack” which entailed refilling his old ketchup bottle at his local Wendy’s.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Macey via TikTok direct messages and to Wendy’s via their media relations email for comment.